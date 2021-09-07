SOFTBALL MIDWEEK UPDATE: Locals get wins in weekend tournament action

A busy weekend filled with tournament action capped off an exciting week of softball and gave way to wins for multiple area teams.
Local teams participated in tournaments in Indianola, New Lima, Tushka, and Eufaula — with schools like Pittsburg, Stuart, Savanna, Indianola, and Kiowa earning wins against opponents.
Here is a list of local softball scores from 8/31-9/6:
AUGUST 31
Cameron 12, Haileyville 3
Indianola 8, Kinta 0
Moss 10, Kiowa 2
Savanna 5, Canadian 4
Shawnee 6, McAlester 3
Quinton 14, Lakewood 10
Pittsburg 10, Leflore 7
Stuart 8, Soper 0
Wilburton 15, Colbert 1
SEPTEMBER 2
McAlester 9, Byng 1
Stuart 6, Sasakwa 1
Atoka 7, Kiowa 6
Tupelo 3, Kiowa 1
Savanna 12, Quinton 0
Leflore 10, Quinton 2
Savanna 11, Dewar 4
Pittsburg 7, Varnum 2
Pittsburg 9, Wetumka 4
Warner 16, Crowder 2
SEPTEMBER 3
Kiowa 4, Calera 3
Stuart 4, Strother 3
Lookeba-Sickles 3, Stuart 2
Caddo 6, Kiowa 1
Eufaula 5, Pittsburg 1
Indianola 5, Haileyville 2
Lakewood 11, Haileyville 4
Central Sallisaw 7, Indianola 3
SEPTEMBER 4
Indianola 8, Lakewood 2
Haileyville 8, Quinton 4
Stuart 10, Wayne 3
Stuart 8, Vanoss 0
Varnum 7, Pittsburg 3
Savanna 5, Central Sallisaw 3
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
