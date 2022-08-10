SOFTBALL MIDWEEK UPDATE: Lady Panthers notch double header wins

The Lady Panthers are off to a rolling start.
Pittsburg hosted double-header action against Holdenville on Tuesay, with the Lady Panthers taking a pair of wins 7-2 and 8-6.
In the first game, Rhyan Johnston and Camryn Graham found themselves in scoring position early in the bottom of the opening inning. Akiera Hawk then hit a hard-hit line drive to right field to score two and put the Lady Panthers on the board first.
Holdenville answered with two runs of its own in the top of the next inning, but Pittsburg struck right back. Camryn Graham knocked into a fielder’s choice that scored another run for the Lady Panthers, and would later steal home to score after a chain of events started by her sister Catyn Graham on a home-stealing attempt.
Later in the bottom of the third inning, Paige Barron knocked a line drive into play that scored Colby Burchfield to add another run for Pittsburg.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Johnston drilled a ball into right field that resulted in an RBI. She would next score herself thanks to a sacrifice fly from Camryn Graham on the way to the 7-2 win.
In the second game, Pittsburg struck first once again thanks to RBI knocks from Camryn Graham and Hawk. But Holdenville put together a rally of its own, scoring three runs in the top of the second inning and two more in the top of the third to take a 5-2 lead.
But in the bottom of the third inning, the Lady Panthers lit up at the plate.
Catyn Graham doubled to lead off the frame, followed by a single from Camryn Graham to put runners in the corners. Later, a walk for Burchfield loaded up the bags with Raina Meashintubby coming up to the plate.
Meashintubby drilled a high fly ball to center field for a bases-clearing triple to tie up the game. She would then seize her opportunity on a wild pitch to score herself, giving the Lady Panthers the 6-5 lead.
Holdenville tied things back up in the top of the next inning, but the Lady Panthers were unfazed. They used an RBI triple from Catyn Graham to score the go-ahead run, and added yet another as she later stole home to seal away the 8-6 win.
Next up for the Lady Panthers, they’ll face the competition at the Whitesboro Tournament Thursday through Saturday.
Here is a list of local fast-pitch softball scores from 8/8-8/9:
AUGUST 8
Colbert 12, Canadian 0
Colbert 16, Canadian 1
Tushka 11, Indianola 0
Wilburton 9, Indianola 0
Quinton 14, Arkoma 8 (Ext. Innings)
Tushka 12, Wilburton 2
AUGUST 9
Kiowa 10, Hartshorne 2
Pittsburg 7, Holdenville 2
Pittsburg 8, Holdenville 6
Stuart 7, Bennington 0
Stuart 11, Caney 0
