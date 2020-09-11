Wilburton took a 20-6 win at Seldon D. Taylor Field on Friday against Keys to remain undefeated on the season.
Keys (0-2) struck first to take an early 6-0 lead over Wilburton (2-0). But Diggers quarterback Grayson Mathis was able to connect with Aubrey Runkle on a 12-yard pass over the middle to strike back and even up the score.
Defense took over for both teams, and they found themselves tied at 6-6 at the half.
In the third quarter, Runkle nabbed an interception deep downfield for the Diggers. That play led to a Mathis handoff to Ralph Camacho, who punched the ball into the endzone and taking the lead for Wilburton.
The Diggers would get their final score of the night after Mathis connected with Christian Gockel for a 40-yard run and the win.
The Diggers will next face off against Roland on Sept. 18 at Seldon D. Taylor Field in Wilburton.
Sperry 34, Hartshorne 12
Hartshorne hosted Sperry in a newly-scheduled Week 2 battle, where the Pirates prevailed over the Miners 34-12.
The Miners move to 0-2 on the season, and will next face off against Talihina on Sept. 18 at Butler-Jennings Field in Hartshorne. The Tigers will be coming off a 49-8 loss to Atoka.
Quinton 48, Gans 0
Quinton notched another win in its belt as it traveled to Gans on Friday, where it took a 48-0 win over the Grizzlies.
Quinton (2-0) achieved another mercy rule win, this time late in the fourth quarter. The green and white are set to have their home opener on Sept. 18 against Arkoma while also looking to extend their winning streak.
