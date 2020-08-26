SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Wilburton ready to 'turn the dogs loose'

Wilburton will play Pocola in a Zero Week contest on Friday — and the Diggers are excited to start the season.
Coach Jeff Marshall said his team has been working hard during the offseason, and are now excited to be playing its first game of the 2020 season.
“We just really feel blessed to get the opportunity to play,” Marshall said. “It’s been really good getting back into the swing of things, and I think our kids are ready to compete"
Wilburton will be hosting Pocola, which finished 2-8 during the 2019 season. Pocola will return seven starters to its offense, including quarterback Jaxton Rutledge — who recorded 1,200 passing yards and 10 touchdowns in six games last year before being sidelined due to injury.
Defensively, Pocola returns nine starters in its 4-3 defense, led by linebacker Logan Piovesan. In 2019, Piovesan grounded 105 tackles, with 20 of those for a loss of yards. He’s joined by Ricky Mendez in the secondary, who had 50 tackles and nabbed five interceptions.
Marshall said his team is going to have their work cut out for them, but he believes that they can rise to the challenge.
“They’ve got a pretty good quarterback…he throws it well, he runs it well,” Marshall said. “They’re big up front, but not too overly complicated. But they’re good at what they do. We need to show up and play well."
Wilburton returns a smorgasbord of talent on both sides of the ball.
Quarterback Grayson Mathis, who threw for 1,599 yards and 16 touchdowns, will be paired up with standout receiver Christian Gockel. During 2019, Gockel gathered in 32 passes for 642 yards and 10 scores.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Diggers make use of a lot of two-way players. Gockel had 85 tackles last season, and will be joined by Ralph Camacho and Aubrey Runkle on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile, Brad Jones, J.J. Justice, and Brendan Miller will see double duty holding the line for their team.
Marshall said he has a great group of guys on his team, and is excited to see them began a new sports season after months of uncertainty.
"They’re a fun group to coach,” Marshall said. “I’m ready to get them out there and turn the dogs loose."
Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Seldon D. Taylor field in Wilburton. Home fans will enter through the home entrance on the southeast side of the stadium while visiting fans will park and enter through the gate on the southwest side of the stadium. All fans are asked to social distance when possible, and to wear a mask or face covering when it is not possible.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
