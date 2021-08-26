SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Wilburton readies to open season on the road

The Diggers are ready for action.
Wilburton takes to the field for the first time in the 2021 season as they open up their schedule with a road tilt against Pocola on Friday.
And maybe none are more excited than the players themselves, as seniors Grayson Mathis and Aubrey Runkle attested before the season began.
“Last ride, man. Just got to put it all out there,” Mathis said. “We’re just trying to have a really good season this year.”
Wilburton school officials said Wednesday the district would transition to distance learning until Sept. 7, but that would not impact extracurricular activities until further notice.
The Diggers finished the 2020 campaign with a 4-6 record, but spent a majority of the year without Mathis at quarterback due to an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
“It was horrible, dude. It was the worst part…missing football, it’s my favorite sport,” Mathis said. “Missing that much time was horrible, I hated it.”
Mathis and Runkle are two of the top talents that will be starting their final years in Digger purple.
Mathis recorded 977 yards and 14 touchdowns in the first four games of the 2020 season before his injury. Runkle, meanwhile, is the top returning target at receiver — totaling 434 yards on 37 catches with two touchdowns last season.
But the Diggers are a team that plays for more than themselves — they play for each other. From the senior leadership down to the newcomers, Runkle said the team works well at picking each other up at all times and pushing forward together.
“We’re very supportive, and we try to help each other as much as we can,” Runkle said.
Pocola finished the 2020 season with a 1-8 record, with its lone win coming in the form of a 32-27 shootout over Central Sallisaw.
And in last year’s contest in Wilburton, the Diggers amassed 187 yards on 15 completions and added in 132 rushing yards in the 47-14 win over Pocola.
Now they’ll be taking to the road and traveling into enemy territory for the rematch, but the Diggers are ready to get back to competition in front of their fans — no matter where the game takes place.
“It’s the atmosphere,” Runkle said. “There’s nothing like the atmosphere of a Friday night football game.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
