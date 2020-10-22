It’s a rivalry that feels as old as its geographical namesake.
The Wilburton Diggers and Hartshorne Miners are set to once again clash in the annual Battle of Gowen Mountain on Friday.
The Diggers (3-4, 0-4) are coming off a 51-6 loss at Eufaula, but will now be setting their sights on their heated rival.
In 2018, Wilburton broke an 11-game win streak by the Miners as they took a win on the road at Hartshorne. But the Miners would avenge that victory with one of their own at Seldon D. Taylor Field in Wilburton.
Fast forward to 2020, where the Miners (1-6, 1-3) are coming off a loss on the road at Atoka, but now return to Butler-Jennings Field to defend home turf and last year’s victory.
The Miners will look to the leadership of its veteran corps, as well as its up-and-coming younger talent.
Senior quarterback Bryson Cervantes leads the charge with nearly 500 passing yards on the season, while also adding 185 yards on the ground with a combined five scores. Top receiving targets Xavier Fraser and Timothy Noriega have combined for over 300 yards and a couple touchdowns.
The air attack is aided by the run game anchored by senior Micah Baker, who has amasses 482 yards and four scores so far this season. Rowdy Nimrod has also added over 200 yards and a score to propel his team forward.
For the Diggers, injuries have caused a shuffle. But it’s an offense that has continued to put up numbers.
Quarterback Grayson Mathis had amassed nearly 1,000 passing yards before being sidelined due to injury. Top target Christian Gockel, who had wrangled in 17 passes for over 400 yards, stepped into the signal caller role, splitting time with freshman Troy Clark.
Wilburton’s receiving corps has seen help in the shuffle with the ground game, with Gockel, Clark, and Ralph Camacho combining for over 400 yards.
In a game that has normally played a part in determining playoff contention, both teams will be eligible after the OSSAA’s decision to have a wide-open playoff field. So this one will be all about bragging rights, and who will get to take home the newly casted Battle of Gowen Mountain traveling trophy.
Warner at Canadian, 7 p.m.
The Canadian Cougars will be back to action after having an extended fall break when its game was cancelled due to COVID.
The Cougars (2-3, 1-1) had back-to-back games cancelled due to COVID-19 situations surrounding their opposing teams. But now they’ll be returning to play football at Canadian as they play host to Warner on Friday.
Canadian is led by a crafty offense that has amassed over 500 rushing yards and nearly 400 passing yards in five games. Defensively, the Cougars allow an average of only 210 yards per game.
Warner (3-4, 1-2) is coming off a 20-0 loss against Morrison on Oct. 16. The Eagles are led by Mason Jim in the backfield, who has amassed 885 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.
Haiden Peters and Julian Hensley also contribute to the ground game, combining for over 300 yards and a score.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Liberty at Savanna, 7 p.m.
The Savanna Bulldogs will play their final regular season game at home as they host Liberty on Friday.
The Bulldogs (1-4, 0-3) are coming off a loss to Okemah, but will be looking to bounce back against the Tigers.
The traditional, gritty Savanna offense is led by quarterback Ayden Fry, aided by a ground game with Pakes Garnett, and wideouts Jace Martin and Dawson Jones.
They’ll be taking on a Tigers (2-1, 1-1) team that boasts a running game led by Stetson Still and Jalen Morrow, who have combined for over 300 yards and five touchdowns.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Porum at Quinton, 7 p.m.
Quinton will be looking to continue its winning ways as it hosts Porum at the Q on Friday.
Quinton (5-2, 2-0) is coming off a dominant 56-6 win against Wetumka on Oct. 15. They’ll be looking to continue that hot start as it heads into the final stretch of the regular season.
The high-powered offense has been putting up points all season, earning multiple mercy rule wins. But now they’ll have to face off against Porum (2-5, 0-2), who’s young squad is experiencing a new era build with coach Mitchell Girty.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
