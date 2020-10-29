SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Wilburton faces final home stand against Atoka

Wilburton is looking to round out its home slate with a Friday night tilt against Atoka.
The Diggers (4-4, 1-4) are coming off a rivalry win on the road at Hartshorne, and will now be carrying that momentum as they race to the end of the regular season. Wilburton was able to be the first to take home the new Battle of Gowen Mountain traveling trophy.
Coach Jeff Marshall and his players posted celebratory pictures, reveling in the hard work they've put in this season.
"They're a fun group to coach," Marshall said earlier in the year, and that has shown itself on game nights.
But now, the Diggers will face their next test with the Wampus Cats, with one last battle in front of their home crowd.
Atoka (5-2, 3-1) is led by quarterback Tyson Barrett, who has thrown for over 1,000 yards this season. He’s assisted by the dynamic duo of Trent Yarbrough and Andrew McCall, who provide speed and power to the rushing attack.
Wilburton will use the talents of its veteran corps, including the likes of senior Christian Gockel, who threw for 9-of-11 passing for 184 yards and two scores last week, and will be surrounded by such senior Diggers playmakers as Ralph Camacho, Aubrey Runkle, and Kobe Green — with all combining for over 600 yards of offense.
In total, the Diggers have generated over 1,200 yards through the air, plus an additional 528 yards in the ground game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and Wilburton’s game day protocol will be in effect. Home fans are to park on the southeast side of the field and enter through the corresponding gate, while visiting fans will park on the southwest side and enter through that gate.
Hartshorne at Antlers, 7 p.m.
Hartshorne will be heading back out on the road as they face off against Antlers on Friday.
The Miners (1-7, 1-4) are looking to bounce back after last week’s competitive rivalry game loss, and will be doing so against the Bearcats.
The Bearcats (5-3, 2-3) are themselves coming off a dramatic 35-34 overtime loss against Hugo. They’re led by powerful all-purpose back Isaac Sorrells, who has already amassed over 500 yards of offense this season.
Hartshorne will look to counter with the offensive powers of quarterback Bryson Cervantes and backs Micah Baker and Rowdy Nimrod, with the trio combining for over 1,000 yards on the ground.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Social distancing is strongly suggested, and no unauthorized personnel are allowed on the field before, during, or after the game.
Savanna at Allen, 7 p.m.
Savanna will be starting its road trip to end the regular season as they face off at Allen on Friday.
The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-3) are coming off a 20-6 Senior Night win against Liberty, and will now be setting their sights on the Mustangs (4-4, 2-3), who themselves are coming off a 61-0 loss at Wewoka.
The Mustangs’ quarterbacking crew have combined for over 500 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But Allen is most lethal in the ground game, rushing for over 1,700 yards as a team.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are led by quarterback Ayden Fry, aided by a ground game with Pakes Garnett, and top targets Jace Martin and Dawson Jones.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Canadian at Gore, 7 p.m.
Canadian will face one of its toughest tests yet as it travels to take on Gore on Friday.
The Cougars (2-4, 1-2) will be facing the No. 6 team in Class A, but won’t be backing down from the challenge.
The Pirates (6-0, 5-0) are led by quarterback Zane Craighead, who has thrown for over 500 yards with six scores so far this season. He’ll be looking toward the likes of wideout Tyler Lane, who has nabbed five passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns.
Gore will also look to a ground game led by sophomore back Gunner Dozier, who has racked up 893 yards and 13 scores. Craighead also uses his mobility, with 598 yards and nine scores so far on the rush.
Canadian will look to its offense that has racked up over 1,000 yards so far this season, with playmakers like Jake Brewster, Isaac Tanner, Macen Ceno, and more.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Quinton at Weleetka, Thursday
Quinton looked to continue its hot streak as it took to the road to take on Weleetka on Thursday.
