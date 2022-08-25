SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Wilburton, Canadian eager to kick off new seasons

The Diggers are ready to begin a new era.
Wilburton will be kicking off the 2022 season at home as the Diggers host A-No. 3 Gore at Seldon D. Taylor Field on Friday.
The Pirates blasted out to a record of 11-1 last season and a second-round playoff appearance. This year, they return 10 starters on each side of the ball, and boast a lineup that includes 21 seniors.
The Diggers meanwhile will be under the direction of new head coach Troy Bullard, who served as defensive coordinator last season. He said that while things will be a little different scheme-wise, he was looking forward to getting the season started.
“We’re going to have to become run-oriented because our quarterbacks are young. But my style of coaching’s not that much different than what we’ve had,” he said. “We’re going to have eleven men to the football, and I like a balanced defense.”
Last season, Wilburton amassed more than 2,500 yards of offense with its senior-heavy roster. But now, a new generation of Diggers will be leading the charge.
And while they’ll be finding new pieces to plug into this season’s offense, they’ll have returning players such as Troy Clark to continue contributions. Clark totaled more than 700 yards of offense for the Diggers in 2021.
Bullard said another point of emphasis for the Diggers will be in the trenches.
“We’re going to try to develop our linemen into a little bit of a different expectation out of them,” he said. "More of a double climb situation, double chip blocks, and stuff like that.”
Senior lineman Brendan Miller said he’s seen a lot of his younger teammates step up during the offseason, and thinks Wilburton is on the right track as they look forward to the start of their 2022 campaign.
“So far this summer, we’ve come a long way,” Miller said. “These freshmen have gained so much and gotten so much better these last few months. I really think that we’re right there where we need to be.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
CANADIAN AT KETCHUM, 7 p.m.
The Cougars will hit the road to start the 2022 season as they travel to face Ketchum on Friday.
The Warriors went 3-7 last season, and are looking to start the season on a high note. Last year, Ketchum defeated Canadian 28-0.
But the Cougars will be looking to return the favor this season. Canadian is a young team led by new coach Nathan Leithead, and he said his team will be running some new things this season.
“Last year, they were an air raid scheme, and it’s going to be completely different,” Leithead said. “We’re going to be running the ball and doing different things out on the field."
And although they are young, sophomore T.J. Cook said that because they’ve already seen the high-octane action on the field, the Cougars are eager to get things going once again.
“It’s a new year and a new football team,” he said. “I feel like we’ve all grown up and we’re all not going to be scared.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.