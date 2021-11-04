SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Some playoff standings come down to regular season finales

In the final regular season game, Quinton will have an opportunity to have some say about how its postseason journey begins.
Quinton (4-5, 2-2) will be taking on No. 2 Dewar (9-0, 4-0) in the regular season finale on Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
The green and white can control a piece of its playoff seeding with the final results of District B-5 to be determined by wins in the final week. And they’ll get to do it in front of their home crowd.
“These kids love to play football,” coach Kenny Hokit has said. “It’s a family atmosphere. The town, the kids, the school — they’re just ecstatic."
Quinton can finish in third place with a win and a Weleetka loss, or a loss for both teams if Webbers Falls gains 28 or less points on Quinton and Weleetka loses less district points than Quinton.
The green and white can finish fourth was a loss and Weleetka loss where Webbers Falls gains 30 or more points on Quinton and Weleetka loses less district points than Quinton.
The Dragons have a high-powered offense that averages 62.3 points per game, and has not scored less than 48 points in a single game this season. Meanwhile, their defense has held opponents to an average of 15.9 points per game.
But Quinton itself is no stranger to putting up points. Behind the efforts of Eli Blankenship, Caden Williams, Trenton Patterson and more, the team has scored a total of 274 points — an average of 30.4 points per game.
It’ll be a battle as Quinton goes up against the defending Class B State Champions, but they won’t be backing down from the challenge.
HARTSHORNE AT HUGO
Hartshorne (4-5, 3-3) will be facing off against Hugo (6-3, 4-2) in the final game of the regular season on Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
The Miners are coming off a big win from last week, taking down then-undefeated Antlers in a 13-12 nail-biting battle. Although they came extremely close to playing for a playoff berth, due to marginal points and tiebreaker rules set by the OSSAA, the Miners will see their season come to an end this week.
The Buffaloes, meanwhile, are locked firmly into third place in the district standings after a 49-14 win over Idabel last week.
But the Miners will be ready to end the regular season on a high note as they look to take down one final opponent.
And to do so, Hartshorne will have plenty of its weapons on hand, including quarterback Bryson Cervantes — who has racked up 680 rushing yards, 588 passing yards, and 14 touchdowns.
He’ll have fellow rushing attackers Jackson Moody and Xavier Fraser, who combined have added more than 500 yards and five scores, while Fraser leads the receiving personnel with more than 350 yards and four more scores.
WEWOKA AT SAVANNA
Savanna (2-7, 1-5) will host Wewoka (4-5, 3-3) in its season finale on Friday at 7 p.m.
While the Bulldogs are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, they have an opportunity to affect where Wewoka will finish in the district.
The Tigers are currently tied with Liberty in fourth place. A win would solidify Wewoka’s spot in fourth, as well as a loss for both it and Liberty.
But if the Bulldogs take the win over Wewoka and Liberty also wins, that will put Liberty in fourth place and eliminate the Tigers from the playoffs.
The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Ayden Fry, who has more than 1,000 passing yards, as well as more than 450 rushing yards with a combined 13 touchdowns. He’ll be paired with top receivers Jaedon Dan and Kinyon Burge — a combined 454 yards and four scores — as well as rusher Jordan Kimbrough — 531 yards and three touchdowns.
CANADIAN AT COLCORD
Canadian (1-8, 1-5) will hit the road for one final time this season, taking on Colcord (7-2, 4-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Cougars are another team that — while not eligible for postseason play themselves — can affect the district outcome in their game against the Hornets.
Colcord is currently third in the district standings, but can earn second with a win and a win for Porter where Colcord gains six or more district points on Warner — currently in second place.
If both Colcord and Warner win, that will result in a third place finish. But if Canadian takes the win over Colcord and Warner loses as well, the Hornets will finish in fourth.
VALLIANT AT WILBURTON
Wilburton (0-9, 0-6) will host Valliant (1-8, 0-6) in the final game of the season on Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Both teams will not be up for playoff contention, but will still be looking to end the season on a victory.
The Diggers come prepared with an arsenal of yard-churning weapons, having gathered more than 2,500 yards of total offense in 2021.
That’s due in part to the efforts of senior quarterback Grayson Mathis, who has thrown for more than 1,800 of those yards — usually to seniors Aubrey Runkle, with 45 catches for 730 yards, and J.J. Justice, with 30 catches for 442 yards.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.