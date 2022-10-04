SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Savanna looks for district bounce-back; Quinton, Wilburton host homecoming games

The Bulldogs are ready to get back to business.
Savanna will be facing off against Liberty on Friday as the Bulldogs look to bounce back in district play.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 41-26 shootout loss against Mounds, and coach Rick Cherry said they were going to be hard at work cleaning up a few aspects of their game.
“The penalties, the effort — we don’t want to take plays off at critical times,” he said. “We can’t afford to take any plays off. We’ve got to get in a little better shape and our conditioning…we’ve got guys playing both ways — all 11 of them — but we’ve got to take care of that."
The Tigers (2-3, 1-1) are led by quarterback Trent Thompson, who has thrown for more than 640 yards and seven touchdowns. His top targets are Brandon Aguayo and Chunk Bilby, who have combined for more than 450 yards and seven scores.
Jaylen Prestridge leads the ground game with nearly 400 yards, followed by Aguayo and Thompson with more than 200 yards each.
The Bulldogs (1-4, 0-2) are led by quarterback Ayden Fry, who rushed for two touchdowns in last week’s game. Jaedon Dan and Levi Franklin also added in a receiving touchdown each.
As the season’s reached a halfway point, Cherry said it’s critical for the Bulldogs to batten down the hatches and kick into another gear. Their goal of the playoffs is still in sight, but there will be little room for error.
“As a general rule, it takes four district wins to get into the playoffs,” Cherry said. “We’ve got five games left. If we win four of them, we’ll be in."
EUFAULA AT WILBURTON
Wilburton is hosting No. 4 Eufaula in Digger country for homecoming festivities on Friday night.
The Ironheads (5-1, 3-0) are coming off a 47-13 win against Heavener last week. They’re led by quarterback Luke Adcock, throwing for 229 yards and two touchdowns to Kaden Rice in the win, while also rushing for 128 more yards.
The Diggers (0-5, 0-2) feature a bevy of veteran and young talent, and will be returning home after an extensive road stint at the start of district play.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
MIDWAY AT QUINTON
Quinton will host Midway on Thursday night in a homecoming matchup for the district opener.
The Chargers (3-2) are returning to action after falling 50-16 to previously winless Depew.
The green and white (3-1) meanwhile will be playing its first game after an incidental bye week last week — with the game against Strother being canceled due to a scheduling error.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday.
STROUD AT HARTSHORNE
Hartshorne will face off against Stroud on Friday as the Miners look to continue their streak in district play.
Stroud (3-2, 2-0) is coming off a large 55-0 win over Allen last week, but will now be heading into Miners territory — themselves coming off a 51-14 win over Wewoka.
Miners (3-2, 2-0) quarterback Jackson Moody has thrown for nearly 300 yards, while also rushing for another 518 with 11 touchdowns. He’s aided in those efforts by Acetin Rowell and Kelby Thomason, who combine for more than 500 yards.
Gus Miller and Brett Lindley have been the top targets for the Miners this season, gathering more than 130 yards each with a pair of scores.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
PANAMA AT CANADIAN
Canadian (0-5, 0-2) Panama (3-2, 1-0)
