SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Savanna, Canadian set for Week 2 duel

Two local teams will collide in a Pittsburg County battle.
Savanna and Canadian will face off in the second game of the 2021 season in Bulldog country on Friday at 7 p.m.
The last time the two teams faced off on Sept. 11, 2020, it was a back-and-forth battle that saw the Bulldogs take the 21-20 win over the Cougars.
Savanna’s Ayden Fry threw for 93 yards and a score in the outing, coupled with the Bulldogs ground game that added in 168 yards and two touchdowns.
The Cougars, meanwhile, notched 145 passing yards, as well as 56 rushing yards during the 2020 edition.
This season, both teams will have offensive and defensive pieces that have graduated with new faces filling some of those roles. They’ll also have a little veteran leadership, as exampled by Fry — who said his routine before games is to bond and game plan with his teammates.
“I talk to my linemen and hang out with them,” Fry said. “We don’t try to worry too much, we just try to get ready and go play.”
On the other side of the ball, the Cougars will be looking to avenge last season’s game and take a win back with them up Highway 69. But to do that, they’ll need to come prepared — which Caleb Harrington said is how he approaches every game.
“It’s just a good feeling to be ready,” Harrington said. “It’s a great feeling to be ready."
The game will also serve as the home opener for the Bulldogs, and Fry said he’s looking forward to playing in front of his hometown fans.
“Running out onto the football field, opening kickoff — it’s just the best thing there ever is,” Fry said.
MORRIS AT HARTSHORNE
The Miners will open their 2021 home slate as they play host to Morris on Friday.
Morris is coming off a 50-0 loss to Okemah last week, and will now have to face off against a gritty Miners team.
Hartshorne, meanwhile, is returning after a tough battle against Spiro where the Bulldogs took the 18-10 win. But the Miners are ready to bounce back with another tough-as-nails performance, especially in front of their home town fans.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
WILBURTON AT KEYS
The Diggers are heading back out on the road as they travel to take on Keys on Friday.
Wilburton is fresh off an early bye week, and will now be replenished as they return to the gridiron.
The game will be the first of 2021 for Keys as the Cougars’ first game scheduled against Gore was cancelled.
The Diggers won last year’s head-to-head 20-6, behind a two-touchdown, 152 yard performance from quarterback Grayson Mathis. Wilburton also rushed for 135 yards and a score in the win.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
GANS AT QUINTON
Quinton returns to action on its home field as it faces off with the Gans Grizzlies on Friday.
The green and white are coming off a dominant season opening win against Cave Springs, where Quinton bolted out to the 56-0 mercy rule win — with touchdowns coming from players such as Eli Blankenship, Tyson Sustaire, and Owen Nicholson.
Now, they’ll be facing Gans, who itself will be playing its first game of the 2021 season after the Grizzlies’ matchup on Sept. 3 against Porum was postponed due to COVID.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
