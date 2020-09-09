SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Savanna and Canadian set for Week 2 clash

Two locals are set to meet for the first time since 2013.
Savanna and Canadian will face off on Friday for the first time in seven years, and both teams will have new faces on the sidelines as they return to battle each other once again.
Canadian coach Wes Jackson said he was looking forward to the game, because it would bring about new experiences and opportunities for his players.
“Savanna’s a really well-coached football team,” Jackson said. “There’s some pressure put on by the locals that drives us both to get ready for district pressure."
The Cougars (1-0) began their foray back into 11-man football with a 22-8 win over Ketchum on Sept. 3. Jake Brewster led the way for Canadian with 13 carries for 156 yards and two scores, while quarterback Austin Hammock connected with Macen Ceno for a 37-yard score to seal the deal.
Jackson said he had many of his players that rose to the challenges of the transition, and learned a lot about the new style of play and themselves.
“We learned a lot about ourselves and what it’s going to take to be where we want to be last week,” Jackson said. “We had a lot of people step up."
The Bulldogs (0-1) are coming off a Week 1 37-0 loss to Warner. Quarterback Ayden Fry completed nine passes for 56 yards, while also adding 27 rushing yards. Pakes Garnett carried the bulk of the rushing duties, with 19 carries for 24 yards.
Keys at Wilburton, 7 p.m.
After having an early bye week, the Wilburton Diggers (1-0) will be back to action as they play host to Keys on Friday.
The Cougars (0-1) fell in their Sept. 4 season opener against Konawa 22-7. Running back Joel Scott recorded the score for Keys as he broke away for the 40-yard run.
The Diggers are coming off a dominating 47-14 win over Pocola on Aug. 28, where quarterback Grayson Mathis went 13-of-16 passing for 169 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 52 more yards and two more scores.
Christian Gockel and Aubrey Runkle proved to be two favorite targets for Mathis, combining for 89 yards and two scores in the season opener.
Sperry at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
After having its original opponent cancel, Hartshorne has picked up a new foe for its Week 2 battle.
The Miners (0-1) are coming off a season-opening 34-13 loss to Spiro. But now they’re setting their sights on a fresh, new opponent as they will take on Sperry on Friday.
The Pirates (0-1) had their first game of the season against Mannford canceled due to positive coronavirus case impacts for the opposing Pirates. They moved on to a Week 1 matchup against Verdigris, where Sperry fell 45-6.
Quinton at Gans, 7 p.m.
Quinton (1-0) will be taking back to the road as it travels to take on Gans on Friday.
The Grizzlies (0-1) are coming off a 38-20 loss against Webbers Falls on Aug. Quinton, meanwhile, is rolling off a 60-6 mercy rule win against Cave Springs on Sept. 4. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
