SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Savanna and Canadian set for Pittsburg County battle

It’s a battle for bragging rights when these two local teams take the field.
Savanna (0-1) is traveling north on Highway 69 to Canadian (0-1), where both programs will battle for their first 2022 win.
Canadian is coming off an early bye week after falling to Ketchum 36-0. Savanna started its season last Friday, where the Bulldogs were defeated by Warner 49-0. But now, the two teams will be setting their sights on each other in the Pittsburg County battle.
Both programs have new head coaches leading young squads, and they've been eager to move full steam ahead into their latest eras.
Canadian coach Nathan Leithead has been working to instill a new system for the Cougars. With the Cougars being a team filled with young talent, they've been learning with every down, and said that he's wanted to teach his players to meet their opponents head-on.
“The kind of vision I’ve had for the program is playing a more physical style of football," he said. "So we've got to go out there and do it."
Savanna coach Rick Cherry has said his senior leadership — especially at quarterback — is a plus for his team, and that the Bulldogs' fighting spirit isn't an easy thing to quell.
"They're tough, and they love to play football," he said. "We have some young guys that are new to some positions and still learning, but they're really receptive and continuing to get better."
The two locals will be facing off for the third time since the Cougars’ move to 11-man football in 2020. The Bulldogs hold the bragging rights from the previous two games, taking the 26-6 win at Savanna in 2021, and won on the road in 2020 with a 21-20 nail-biter at Canadian.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
HARTSHORNE AT HEAVENER, 7 p.m.
Hartshorne (1-0) will be heading to Heavener on Friday as the Miners look to continue their offensive start to the season.
The Wolves are 0-2 on the season, and are coming off a narrow 35-33 loss on the road at Central Sallisaw last week.
The Miners, meanwhile, are 1-0 after taking a 22-16 win over Wilburton in the Battle of Gowen Mountain to open up the 2022 season.
Hartshorne quarterback Jackson Moody threw six passes for 70 yards and a score, while also rushing for 75 more yards and another score. Brett Lindley and Gus Miller combined on the receiving end for 70 yards and the touchdown.
Kelby Thomason added in 66 rushing yards and a touchdown, followed by Brennen Kendrick, Acetin Rowell, and Kannen Osier combing for 54 more rushing yards.
Now the Miners will be setting their sites on Heavener, where they will have to battle in enemy territory once again. But they’ll be capitulated into the competition after starting the season with a rivalry win.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
QUINTON AT KEOTA, 7 p.m.
Quinton (0-1) is traveling to Keota to face off against the Lions on Friday.
The Lions (1-0) will be hosting their home opener after traveling to Strother for the dominant 50-0 win last week.
Quinton will be facing its first road contest of 2022 after a hard-fought season opener at home against Wetumka, where the green and white fell 26-12.
Eli Blankenship had a passing touchdown to Malachi Herring, and also scored a rushing touchdown in the game against the Chieftans.
Quinton will be looking to battle and nab its first win of 2022. Kickoff starts at 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
