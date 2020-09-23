SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Record-breaking Wilburton offense clicking ahead of district play

Two Wilburton players are coming off record-breaking performances entering this week's district opener.
Quarterback Grayson Mathis completed 17-of-25 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns, while receiver Christian Gockel caught seven passes for 281 yards and four scores in last week's 39-22 win against Roland — each setting school records for yards in a game, according to coach Jeff Marshall.
“We felt like, going into it, that Roland was a pretty good team,” Marshall said. “It just seemed to click. (Mathis and Gockel) kept finding each other, and Mathis found a few others too."
Wilburton will begin district play with a home tilt against Antlers on Friday.
The Diggers (3-0) are off to another hot start in Marshall’s fifth year at the helm of his alma mater. Marshall said his team has started to get rolling as a unit, and it’s led to some confidence heading into districts.
“We feel pretty good,” Marshall said. “I thought we ran some good plays, and the defense played well again (last week)."
Next up is the start of district play as the Antlers Bearcats come into town. The Bearcats (3-0) have been a force of their own as they’ve notched wins of 50-0 against Talihina, 28-15 over Coalgate, and an 8-6 defensive slugfest versus Luther.
Antlers returns a solid corps, including nine offensive starters. The ground game is anchored by Isaac Sorrells and Avery Austin, while Andrew Arnold helms the offense.
Marshall said anyone in the district can beat the other on any given night. And from what he’s seen on film about Antlers, the Diggers will have to be on their toes and ready to score quickly.
“They’ve been spread, and then last week they came out in double-tight wishbone,” Marshall said of the Bearcats. “We have to stop the run and get the ball in our offense’s hands and put some points up."
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Seldon D. Taylor Field.
Hartshorne at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Hartshorne will be taking to the road for the first time this season as it opens up district play at Eufaula.
The Miners (0-3) are coming off a narrow 34-33 loss to McLoud last week, and are looking to get district play started on the right note.
Micah Baker led the way in that game with 18 carries for 172 yards and three touchdowns. He was assisted by Rowdy Nimrod and John Beauchamp, who had a combined 12 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown.
But standing in the way will be the Ironheads (1-2), who are coming off a 19-12 rivalry win over Checotah.
Eufaula was led by quarterback Luke Adcock, who was 9-of-17 passes for 160 yards with two scores. Top receiver Khalil Deere nabbed five passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, while Army football commit Noah Alexander added 18 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Hulbert at Canadian, 7 p.m.
Canadian will open up its first game of district play with a home battle against Hulbert on Friday.
The Cougars (1-2) will be looking to get back into the win column in front of their home fans, while also opening up a completely new district slate with the move to A-8.
Canadian is led by Jake Brewster, who rotates around the Cougars offense. He’s recorded 208 yards on 32 carries with three scores this season, while also adding six catches for 140 yards and a touchdown.
Macen Ceno has made himself an asset with 24 carries for 35 yards and a score, as well as quarterback Johnathan Hasbrock, who has completed eight passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.
Hulbert is led by running back Jacob Beal, with Braden Ryals and Trey West on the line creating some space for the ground game.
Keota at Quinton, 7 p.m.
Quinton will once again be defending its home turf as it plays host to Keota on Friday.
Quinton (2-1) will begin its district play for the first time since the move to 8-man football. The green and white are coming off a 32-23 loss against Arkoma, and will be looking to get back to their winning ways in front of their home fans.
Keota (2-1) opened its season with a loss to Strother, but has since notched wins of 50-0 against Prue and 62-12 versus Weleetka.
