SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Quinton to battle with B-No. 2 Dewar

Quinton will face its toughest test of the regular season as it travels to take on Dewar on Friday.
Quinton (7-2, 4-0) is rolling on a hot streak after notching its fourth win in a row with a 48-12 victory over Weleetka on Oct. 29. But now, the green and white are set to face off against the No. 2 team in Class B in Dewar (9-0, 4-0).
The Dragons have been lighting up scoreboards all season, not scoring any less than 45 points in a single game, while also holding opponents to no more than a couple scores a game.
Conversely, Quinton has done much of the same, especially as of late. In the last four games for Quinton, they have scored at least 48 points or more while holding defenses to no more than 14 points in a game.
Coach Kenny Hokit has applauded how his players have responded all season long, especially after losing two weeks of practice earlier in the year due to COVID-19.
“We haven’t been on the field a whole lot after being shut down for two weeks (before the season),” Hokit said during an interview in September. “But the kids have got it and are playing pretty well.”
Since that interview, Quinton has exploded offensively to tear through opponents for a 5-2 record in that timespan. Hokit has praised the leadership of quarterback Blaize Bray, as well as the efforts of Tyson Sustaire, Caden Williams, and Colt Short — and has commended the entire team for buying in and producing on both sides of the ball.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Savanna at Wewoka, 7 p.m.
Savanna is set to round out its regular season with a road tilt against Wewoka on Friday.
The Bulldogs (2-5, 1-4) are coming off a 32-27 shoutout loss against Allen, but are hoping to keep the offensive momentum rolling.
Quarterback Ayden Fry led the way with 12-of-19 passing for 205 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing 13 times for 81 yards.
But now, the Bulldogs will be facing off against Wewoka (8-0, 6-0) on the road, and will face their final test of the regular season.
The Tigers are led by senior quarterback Kobey Stephens, who has thrown for over 1,500 yards with 18 touchdowns so far this season, while also rushing for over 900 yards with 16 scores.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Wilburton at Valliant, 7 p.m.
The Diggers will take to the road for one final time this regular season as they face off against Valliant on Friday.
Wilburton (4-5, 1-5) is coming off a loss against Atoka, but will be ready to bounce back as they take on the Bulldogs (2-4, 0-3).
The Diggers offense has gathered over 2,000 yards so far this season, with over half of that coming through the passing game. They also run the football well, earning over 700 yards on the season.
They’ll be taking on a Bulldogs team that has not seen action in quite some time, having played their last game on Oct. 9, with Antlers taking the 30-12 win.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Hugo at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
The Miners will finish out the regular season at home with a Friday night game against Hugo.
Hartshorne (1-8, 1-5) is coming off a road loss at Antlers, but will be back into the comfy confines of their own stadium at Butler-Jennings Field.
The Miners boast a powerful running offense that has gathered over 1,400 yards, thanks in part to the efforts of Micah Baker, Rowdy Nimrod, and Bryson Cervantes, who lead the team in the category.
But up next is the Buffaloes (3-5, 2-3), who are coming off a 28-14 loss against Idabel.
Hugo is led by a rush game as well that has notched over 1,200 yards this season, led by senior Lige White, who has contributed over 500 of those yards himself while scoring seven touchdowns.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with Hartshorne’s game day protocols in place.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalsternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.