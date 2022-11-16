The green machine are on the precipice of a monumental moment.
Quinton will travel to face off against fifth-ranked Regent Prep in the second round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State football playoffs, with potential history on the line as Quinton looks for two wins in postseason action for the first time as a program.
Coach Brian Haynie and his team have been operating on a successful formula of working on themselves first this season, and allowing that basis to build a strong foundation each week.
“Ball security, blocking on the perimeter...and just our execution,” he mentioned as key areas since the first game. “Sustaining blocks and ball security will probably be the biggest two.”
But the next challenge for Quinton will come in the form of the Rams from Tulsa's Regent Prep in the second round of the Class B playoffs on Friday.
Regent Prep is 10-0 on the season, coming off a dominant playoff opening-round win over Summit Christian 55-0. Early season injuries initially plagued the team, but they have healed up and responded with force.
The Rams are an offensive machine, averaging 54.6 points per game — led by sophomore quarterback John Mark Roller with top target senior Carter Smith.
That’s coupled with a stifling defense that has allowed an average of only 14 points per game, including four shutouts.
Quinton is 9-2 on the season, coming off a dominant first-round win of its own with a 54-6 final over Welch. The win was Quinton’s second playoff win in three seasons, after breaking a more than 20-year playoff victory drought.
The green machine average 42.8 points per game offensively with playmakers like Eli Blankenship, Tyson Sustaire, Caden Williams, Trenton Patterson, Malachi Herring, and more, and boasts a defense that has held opponents to an average of 18.4 points per game — including three shutout wins.
Quinton will be looking for a second playoff win for the first time in school history, but are prepared to face those challenges head-on. Haynie said he knows his team is going to put in the work, and will push themselves forward once again this week.
"I'm proud of my team," he said. "They're going to keep working hard, and we've just got to keep focus."
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Regent Prep in Tulsa.
