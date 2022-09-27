SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Quinton prepping for final non-district foe

The green and white are returning to familiar territory as they face off against their final non-district opponent.
Quinton will host Strother at their home in the Q on Thursday night as they prepare for one final foe ahead of District B-5 play.
Coach Brian Haynie discussed what it’s like playing at home, and said he enjoys the support fans show his team on game nights.
“The community here loves football, and they’re good to the program and to the kids,” he said. “We’re thankful for them, because it’s not like that in a lot of places. We’re thankful for our fan support.”
The Yellowjackets are 0-4 on the season, and have a mixture of veteran and young talent on their roster. They make their way to the Q following last week’s 58-0 loss to Caddo.
Quinton (3-1) is coming off a nail-biting 30-28 win over Weleetka last week, and has a lot of veteran pieces at their disposal. That has been a big plus for the team, using that to their advantage as they face many physical and talented teams this season.
Many of those players also play on both sides of the ball, but Haynie said they’ve all locked in and tackle the tasks they’re designed head-on. The green and white also like to mix things up offensively, keeping their opponents on their toes as they perform a multi-faceted attack.
“That’s one thing about us is we like to typically mix up run-pass stuff, and we have a lot of play action stuff,” Haynie said.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
WEWOKA AT HARTSHORNE
Hartshorne returns home to host Wewoka on Friday in their latest district matchup.
Wewoka (1-3, 0-1) is coming off the 47-14 loss against Mounds last week. But the Tigers made statewide news as seniors Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey strapped on their helmets and joined their teammates in battle in on the gridiron last week. The pair said they’ll be returning to the field this week as well.
The Miners are now 2-2 on the season, and 1-0 in district play after last week’s win over fellow Pittsburg County school Savanna.
Quarterback Jackson Moody has been an offensive machine, earning multiple rushing and passing touchdowns. Some of his top targets include Brett Lindley, Gus Miller, and Kelby Thomason, while Acetin Rowell assists in the ground game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
CANADIAN AT GORE
Canadian will head out on the highway as the Cougars travel to face off against No. 2 Gore on Friday.
The Pirates (4-0) are led by junior quarterback Noah Cooper, throwing 18 completions for 421 yards and seven touchdowns this season. His top targets include Journey Shells and Ben Kirkpatrick with 199 yards and 106 yards, respectively, and two scores each.
Gunner Dozier leads the ground game with 613 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the year.
The Cougars (0-4, 0-1) are a young team, led by sophomore quarterback Will Beshear who has thrown 11 completions for 98 yards. Thunder Elza leads the ground game with 193 rushing yards, followed by Beshear with 149.
WILBURTON AT HUGO
Wilburton will hit the road to battle against Hugo on Friday as district play continues.
The Buffaloes (2-2, 0-1) are returning home after opening up the district slate with a 35-7 loss to Idabel on the road. Hugo is a veteran heavy squad, with a plethora of junior and senior class talent leading the way.
The Diggers (0-4, 0-1) are continuing their trip through enemy territory after a loss at Antlers last week. They are filled with a mixture of veteran returners and talented newcomers, as they look to battle against their district opponent.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
MOUNDS AT SAVANNA (THURSDAY)
Savanna will play host to Mounds on Thursday as the Bulldogs continue with district play this week.
Mounds (2-2, 1-0) is coming off a 47-14 win over Wewoka last week. The Bulldogs (1-3, 0-1) meanwhile are coming off a loss to Hartshorne in last Friday’s district opener, but are looking to reset as they face off against the Eagles.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
