SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Quinton prepares for first road game of the season

The green and white are ready to hit the road.
After starting the season at 2-0, Quinton will see its first away game in 2021 as it travels to face off against Arkoma on Friday.
Quinton is coming off their second mercy-rule victory, but will now have to face a Mustangs team that is riding high after a 52-0 win over Bowlegs last week.
Arkoma is led by junior quarterback Deuce Walden, who has completed six passes for 180 yards and four touchdowns. Walden also leads the team in rushing yards, gathering up 247 yards on 17 carries.
The green and white, meanwhile, have many offensive weapons at their disposal. Quarterback Eli Blankenship is a dual threat, and the likes of Caden Williams, Owen Nicholson, and Tyson Sustaire have made significant impacts so far this season.
Quinton and Arkoma are no strangers to competitive battles, meeting twice during the 2020 season.
The Mustangs took the win in the first meeting 32-24, but Quinton got its revenge in the playoffs — earning the 36-13 victory and first playoff win for the Q in more than two decades.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
HARTSHORNE AT TALIHINA
Hartshorne will head back out on the highway as the Miners travel to take on Stigler on Friday.
The Panthers are 3-0 and coming off a 41-0 win over Blackwell. They're led by quarterback Mckade Peery, who has thrown for 548 yards and six touchdowns, while also rushing for 220 yards and four scores. In the receiving game, Will Rose leads the way with 212 yards, followed by Morgan Jones with 150 yards, and Zach Flores with 108.
Peery is also aided in the ground game by Tanner Mobley, who has racked up 412 yards and four touchdowns.
The Miners are coming off a gritty 14-12 win over Morris, where the Hartshorne rushing attack was particularly successful.
Quarterback Bryson Cervantes led the way for the Miners, charging for 100 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown — adding in a two-point conversion — followed by Xavier Fraser with 17 carries for 55 yards and the score.
Bo Wilkett added in 44 yards off 10 carries, and Caden James used six tries to rush for 18 yards.
Cervantes also completed all three of his passes in the win, with Fraser recording 17 yards on two catches.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
SAVANNA AT ANTLERS
Savanna will be traveling to enemy territory as the Bulldogs head out to Antlers to take on the Bearcats on Friday.
Antlers is 2-0 on the season, fresh off a 44-22 win over Maud on Sept. 3 and a 30-7 win over Coalgate on Sept. 10.
The Bulldogs themselves are coming off a 26-6 win over Canadian last week, where the Savanna offense created a wave of momentum.
Quarterback Ayden Fry notched 202 yards on 13 passes with two scores, while also rushing for 56 yards and two more touchdowns in the win. Targets included Dawson Jones and Jaedon Dan — each recording more than 50 yards — and scores to Tracyn Eldridge and Kinyon Burge.
In the ground game, Jordan Kimbrough rushed for 134 yards on 21 carries during last week’s win.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
WILBURTON AT ROLAND
Wilburton will be hitting the road once again this season, with the Diggers traveling to take on Roland on Friday.
Roland currently sits at a 2-0 record with a 20-7 win against Muldrow and a 32-7 victory over Valliant.
The Diggers, meanwhile, are coming off a competitive 48-29 loss at Keys. But Wilburton’s offense has plenty of weapons at its disposal as it looks to bounce back — particularly through the air.
Quarterback Grayson Mathis has thrown for nearly 600 yards and six touchdowns in just two games this season, with senior receiver Aubrey Runkle gathering in more than 200 of those yards and two scores, followed by Troy Clark with 153 yards, and J.J. Justice wrangling in six passes for 95 yards and three touchdowns.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
ALLEN AT CANADIAN
Canadian will be back in the friendly confines of its home field as the Cougars play host to Allen on Friday.
The Mustangs are currently 1-1 on the season, having fallen 35-32 to Stratford last week. The Cougars, meanwhile, are 0-2 following a 26-6 loss to Savanna.
Allen won the previous meeting between the two teams in 2020, taking the 36-0 win over the Cougars.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
