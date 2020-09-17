SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Quinton looking for 3-0 start

Quinton will host its first game of the season at home as it welcomes Arkoma to town on Friday.
The green and white are 2-0 on the season after dominating mercy rule wins of 60-6 over Cave Springs and 48-0 over Gans. Coach Kenny Hokit said although his team has been hit with a few injuries, he’s proud of how they’ve come out ready to compete.
“They’ve played pretty well,” Hokit said. “We don’t want any more (injuries), but we’ve played pretty well with what little time we’ve been out on the field.”
Hokit said his players have stepped up on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Blaize Bray leads the offense and Hokit said he’s been an exceptional leader on the field.
He also said Tyson Sustaire has added some juice to the blender for Quinton, as well as Caden Williams, and Colt Short has been a force on the defensive side of the ball.
“We haven’t been on the field a whole lot after being shut down for two weeks (before the season),” Hokit said. “But the kids have got it and are playing pretty well.”
Up next for Quinton will be the Mustangs (2-1), who are coming off a 60-14 win over Bowlegs.
Quarterback Easton Smith led the way for Arkoma in the win with six passes for 165 yard and a touchdown, including a 75-yard score to Josh Killion.
Smith also combined with back Grant Williams and Alex McLemore to grind up 367 yards and eight scores.
“They’ll be the best team we’ve played,” Hokit said. “It ought to be a good game.
Fans attending the game will be met with Quinton’s game day policies, which include masks being required for entry. Attendance will not be limited, but seating will. It is recommended that fans bring lawn chairs to help socially distance while watching the game.
Roland at Wilburton, 7 p.m.
The Wilburton Diggers will be looking to notch their third-straight win as they host Roland on Friday.
The Diggers (2-0) are coming off home wins against Pocola and Keys, while the Rangers (2-0) have notched a 6-0 win over Muldrow and a 28-12 win over Valliant.
Wilburton is led by quarterback Grayson Mathis, who has recorded 27-of-46 completions for 321 yards and five touchdowns, while also adding 17 carries for 32 yards and two more scores.
He’s surrounded by receivers Christian Gockel and Aubrey Runkle, who have caught a combined 15 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns. The Diggers also have ground runner Ralph Camacho, who 17 carries for 67 yards and a score.
McLoud at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
Hartshorne will be back to action, but with a new opponent that previously scheduled, when it takes to the field on Friday.
The Miner (0-2) will be playing host to McLoud, who replaces Talihina as Hartshorne’s Week 3 opponent after the Golden Tigers were sent to virtual learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
McLoud is 1-1 on the season with a 38-6 win over Grant on Sept. 4, and a 28-22 loss to Bethel on Sept. 11.
The Miners are led by quarterback Bryson Cervantes, who has completed 10-of-37 passes for 102 yards, while also adding 24 carries for 99 yards and three touchdowns. He’s assisted on the ground by Micah Baker, who’s had 21 carries for 72 yards.
In the passing game, targets Keegan Barnhill has caught four passes for 33 yards, while Timothy Noriega has four receptions for 38 yards.
This game will also serve as the annual homecoming game for Hartshorne, with festivities set to start at 6:15 p.m.
Antlers at Savanna, Cancelled.
Savanna's game against Antlers was cancelled on Thursday due to COVID-19.
The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 18, but it and the Bulldogs game set for Sept. 25 against Stroud were cancelled after a positive COVID-19 test forced a quarantine of 34 individuals at the school, including several football players.
The next game for the Bulldogs will be on Saturday, Oct. 3, as they host Konawa in district play. This game will also serve as homecoming and senior night.
Savanna is led by quarterback Ayden Fry, who has completed 29-of-49 passes for 149 yards and a score, while also adding another 30 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Pakes Garnett also anchors the ground game, with 45 carries for 150 yards and a score this season. Wideouts Jace Martin, 14 catches for 72 yards and a touchdown, and Dawson Jones, five catches for 43 yards, round out the offensive attack for the Bulldogs.
Homecoming festivities will take place during halftime.
Canadian at Allen, 7 p.m.
Canadian will be hitting the road to take on Allen on Friday.
The Cougars (1-1) are coming off a nail-biting game against Savanna, and will be looking to rebound as they take on the Mustangs (1-1).
Allen is led by freshman quarterback Garrett Nix, who has completed 10-of-16 passes for 116 yards, while also adding 220 yards on the ground and three touchdowns in the first two games of the season.
He’s joined by Brayden Tatum, who has had 19 carries for 131 yards and three scores during the 2020 campaign.
The Cougars will combat the Mustangs with their own offense, led by Jake Brewster. The offensive Swiss army knife has amassed 188 yards on 18 cadres with three touchdowns, while also nabbing five catches for 136 yards and an additional score.
Canadian also has playmakers Daniel Ford-Thomas, with 14 carries for 44 yards, and Macen Ceno, with 14 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown, while also adding a 37-yard reception and a score.
