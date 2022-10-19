SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Quinton hosts No. 4 Dewar, locals continuing district play

The green and white are returning home for a big game in the Q.
Quinton will be playing host to fourth-ranked Dewar on Thursday, with the winner putting itself in the district drivers seat.
Coach Brian Haynie’s team has been on a roll, winning five straight games since their season-opening loss.
“I can’t fault our effort,” he said after. “I thought we were very physical and played hard.”
But this week, the Dragons are coming to town. They are undefeated on the season at 6-0, and coming off a massive 56-6 win over Porum last week. They were a state playoffs semifinalist last season, and have ridden that momentum into the 2022 season.
Dewar averages 53.3 points per game, while defensively holding opponents to an average of 5.3 points.
Quinton (5-1, 2-0) is itself coming off a big win on the road against Caddo. The green and white are averaging 43.6 points per game, while also holding their opponents to an average of 18.3 points per game — including two shutouts.
But Quinton will be kicking things into a whole new gear as they prepare for battle this week.
“Ball security, blocking on the perimeter...and just our execution,” he mentioned as key areas since the first game. “Sustaining blocks and ball security will probably be the biggest two.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
KONAWA AT HARTSHORNE
Hartshorne will face off against Konawa on Friday as the Miners continue with district play.
Konawa (1-6, 0-4) are coming off a major 54-6 loss to Stroud last week.
The Miners (4-3, 3-1) meanwhile are returning to action after taking down Mounds 38-7 last week. Hartshorne will be looking to help solidify its place in the district standings, currently sitting in second behind leader Stroud — the Miners’ only district loss this season.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
ALLEN AT SAVANNA
Savanna will host Allen in Bulldog country on Friday.
Allen (5-2, 3-1) is coming off a 28-12 win over Liberty last week. Quarterback Quinn Corum has been an effective playmaker for the Mustangs, aided by the likes of teammates Kayd Bell, Taylor Wood, Quinton Walker, and Tagus Howard.
The Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4) are returning to action after a loss to Wewoka last week, and will be facing the Mustangs in the confines of friendly territory at home.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
WILBURTON AT HEAVENER
Wilburton will be hitting the road to battle against Heavener on Friday.
The Wolves (1-6, 0-4) are continuing their home stand after last week’s 62-39 loss to Hugo. Dalton Semore has led the way offensively with 87 completions for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns, with Jaxon Armstrong the top target with 660 yards and seven scores.
P.J. Riddley leads the ground game with 644 yards and six touchdowns, with Semore and Hagen Ritter adding in 153 yards each and combining for five touchdowns.
The Diggers (0-7, 0-4) are coming off a hard-fought battle with Valliant, and will be refocusing their attention on the Wolves as they continue with the second half of district play.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
PORTER AT CANADIAN
Canadian has returned home, and will be going up against Porter in the latest game of district play Friday.
Porter (2-4, 0-3) is coming off a 42-14 loss at Central Sallisaw, while the Cougars (0-7, 0-4) are coming back to action after a loss on the road at Haskell.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.