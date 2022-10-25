SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Quinton, Hartshorne vying to solidify district standings

Quinton is hitting the road to take on Porum on Friday, with district and playoff implications on the line.
The green machine (5-2, 2-1) are coming off a tough loss to Dewar, but coach Brian Haynie said they’ll be ready to bounce back as they focus on their opponent this week.
“We didn’t play like we’ve been playing all year,” he said. “We’re going to clean it up…because it doesn’t matter who you play, you’ve got to execute better than that."
The Panthers (3-5, 0-3) are led by senior quarterback Seth Brown with top receivers Cooper Franklin and J.R. Robison. The ground game has amassed more than 1,300 yards this season, led by the efforts of sophomore Gage Scarberry and Brayden Stinnett.
Quinton itself is filled with playmakers such as Eli Blankenship, Tyson Sustaire, Caden Williams, Trenton Patterson, and Malachi Herring.
After last week’s game, Haynie said it was just as important for his team to work on themselves as it will be to prepare for their upcoming opponent.
“I’m proud of my team,” he said. “We’re going to keep working hard, we’ve just got to get better. We’ve got to focus and execute better.”
The game will also have playoff implications, as the top four teams in the district are vying for placement as the regular season begins to close.
A win for Quinton would lock up no less than a third-place finish for Haynie’s squad, and winning the final two games would set Quinton at second place. But he said there’s still some fluidity, so of course nothing is set in stone until the end of the regular season.
“I don’t know how it’s all going to shake out,” he said.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
ALLEN AT HARTSHORNE
Hartshorne will play host to Allen on Friday, with the Miners looking to strengthen their foothold in the district standings.
The Mustangs are 6-2 on the season and 4-1 in district play, coming off a 34-6 win on the road against Savanna last week.
The Miners (5-3, 4-1) meanwhile are returning to action following last week’s 36-12 win over Konawa. Hartshorne has racked up yardage this season, throwing for more than 760 yards and seven touchdowns, while also rushing for more than 1,500 yards and 27 more scores.
A win for Hartshorne would solidify a spot in the playoffs for the Miners, having a district record advantage over the next four teams out.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
WILBURTON AT IDABEL
Wilburton will hit to road to battle against Idabel on Friday as the Diggers continue with district play.
The Warriors (6-2, 5-0) are led by junior quarterback Waylon Phillips, who has thrown for more than 1,400 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Matrail Lopez is the top receiver for Idabel with more than 400 yards and seven touchdowns, followed by Macklynn Dixon with 346 yards and five scores.
The ground game is led by Ravian Larry with 734 yards and eight scores, followed by Lopez with 334 yards and six scores, and Dixon with 246 yards and five touchdowns.
The Diggers (0-8, 0-5) are coming off a tough 41-14 battle with Heavener, but will be taking to the road for the second game of a back-to-back road stint as they face the Warriors.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
SAVANNA AT KONAWA
Savanna will travel to face Konawa (1-7, 0-5) as the pair battle to notch their first win in district play.
The Bulldogs (1-7, 0-5) are coming off a 34-6 loss against Allen last week, and will now focus their attention on the Tigers as they face off in enemy territory.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
WATONGA AT CANADIAN (CANCELED)
Canadian (0-8, 0-5) was set to host Watonga (2-6, 0-4) on Friday, but the game was canceled early in the week.
The Cougars will next wrap up the 2022 season on the road as they face off against Central Sallisaw on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
