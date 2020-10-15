SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Quinton continuing hot start to district play

Quinton will be back on the road for the first time in a month as it travels to take on Wetumka.
Quinton (4-2, 1-0) is riding high after a 62-14 win over Webbers Falls last week to notch its first victory in its new district since the move to 8-man football sidelined the green and white from district play until this season.
The high-powered offense and tough-as-nails defense are now setting sights on Wetumka (2-4, 1-0), who last week held off Prue for a 50-44 win, and will be trying to stay undefeated in district play.
It will also be the first time that Quinton has not played at home since it traveled to Gans on Sept. 11. But the team isn’t backing down from the challenge, and the small squad will be ready meet their opponents head on.
Quinton is led by the senior leadership of quarterback Blaize Bray, with playmakers in the likes of Tyson Sustaire, Caden Williams, Colt Short and more on either end of the field. It’s an offense that has put up nearly 200 points so far this season, while its defense has only allowed 114.
With the continued hard-nosed endeavors from both sides of the ball, Quinton will be looking to once again combine its efforts to take the next step toward its goal of qualifying for the playoffs.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Wilburton at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Wilburton will hit the road for the second time this season at it travels to take on Eufaula on Thursday.
The Diggers (3-3, 0-3) are coming off a road loss to Hugo, and will be looking to bounce back with a win against the Ironheads.
Eufaula (4-2, 3-0) is led by quarterback Nick Jones, as well as Army football commit Noah Alexander in the backfield.
Wilburton, meanwhile, has a high-powered offense of its own. As a team, the Diggers have thrown for more than 1,000 yards through the air, while also adding over 400 yards on the ground so far this season.
With playmakers such as Christian Gockel, Aubrey Runkle, and Ralph Camacho, the Diggers will try to get their offense going early to get a jump start in the game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and masks are required for fans.
Hartshorne at Atoka, 7 p.m.
Hartshorne will be continuing its road journey with a game at Atoka on Thursday.
The Miners (1-5, 1-2) are coming off a 34-7 loss at Idabel, while the Wampus Cats (4-2, 2-1) are coming off a 44-28 loss to Eufaula.
Atoka is led by quarterback Tyson Barrett, who has completed 32-of-65 passes for 710 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season. He’s assisted by Trent Yarbrough, with 423 yards on 41 carries with six scores, and Andrew McCall, who has notched 306 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries so far this season.
But the Miners will have an offensive attack of their own. Quarterback Bryson Cervantes has thrown for over 400 yards, while adding another 172 on the ground with a combined five touchdowns.
He’s joined by the ground game duo of Micah Baker and Rowdy Nimrod, who have combine for over 600 yards and five touchdowns this season. Timothy Noriega and Xavier Fraser help round out the offense, with the pair combing for nearly 300 receiving yards and two scores.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Canadian at Central Sallisaw, 7 p.m.
The Canadian Cougars will be back to action as they face off with Central Sallisaw on Thursday.
The Cougars (2-3, 1-1) were left without a game last week after Talihina was forced to cancel due to COVID-19. But now, they’ll be back to the gridiron as they travel to Sallisaw to take on the Tigers.
Central (1-5, 0-3) is coming off a 46-19 road loss against Warner. They're led by quarterback Toby Barrett, who is assisted by running back David Briggs, and top targets Coy Brooks and Brandon Busch. Central returns seven starters to its spread offense, and will be using that experience when it takes to the field.
The Cougars, however, will be looking to take a win on the road, and are led by playmakers such as Jake Brewster, with 269 yards on 49 carries with four scores, Macen Ceno, 145 yards on the ground with a combined three touchdowns, and Isaac Tanner — 28 carries for 107 yards.
Canadian will use its variety of athletes and creativity on both sides of the ball as it positions itself to put another tally in the win column.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m., and fans traveling to the game are encouraged to wear masks and social distance when possible.
Okemah at Savanna, 7 p.m.
The Savanna Bulldogs will be back to business at home as they host Okemah on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (1-3, 0-2) are coming off a road loss to Mounds, but will look to rebound as they take on the Panthers, who themselves are returning from a 76-34 loss to Wewoka.
The Panthers are returning 10 starters on both sides of the ball. The offense is led by quarterback Kurtis Wilson, with Mikey Cruz lining up in the backfield. On defense, the veteran 4-3 lineup is shepherded by Korbyn Vansant and J.J. Magness.
The Bulldogs offense, helmed by Ayden Fry at quarterback, has amassed over 500 yards so far this season. With ground game runners in Pakes Garnett, and wideouts Jace Martin and Dawson Jones, Savanna will try to strike early and often as it faces down its district opponent.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with Savanna’s normal game day protocols still in effect.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
