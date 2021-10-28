SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Locals prepare for Week 9 challenges

The Miners are ready for the next battle.
Hartshorne (3-5, 2-3) will play host to district foe Antlers (8-0, 5-0) on Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Following their road rivalry win last week, Jeff Beare’s Miner team is ready to continue with the hard work that they’ve been putting in all season — with playing as a team bringing success.
Now, they’ll set their sights on Antlers as the regular season is rapidly coming to a close.
The Bearcats are led by quarterback Andrew Arnold, who has thrown 81 passes for 1,089 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also rushing for more than 700 yards and 14 more scores.
Arnold is aided by the efforts of Conner Hammonds, who has racked up more than 400 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, as well as 254 receiving yards and three scores, Lorenz Caldwell with 244 yards and four scores, and Caden Lee, who has earned 169 rushing yards and a touchdown, as well as 519 receiving yards and four more scores.
The Miners will combat the Bearcats with their own offensive weapons, led by quarterback Bryson Cervantes. The Hartshorne senior has thrown for more than 500 yards and rushed for more than 500 more with more than 14 touchdowns.
He’s aided in the ground game by Jackson Moody and Xavier Fraser, with the pair rushing for 247 and 135 yards, respectively. Fraser is also the top receiving target, nabbing 29 catches for more than 300 yards and three scores.
The Miners are coming off a thrilling 40-22 win over Wilburton last week, and will be looking to keep the momentum going as they face off against Antlers.
WILBURTON AT ATOKA
Wilburton (0-8, 0-5) will hit the road to face Atoka (3-5, 2-3) on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Wampus Cats are coming off a 35-7 win over Valliant last week, and will now face the Diggers in district play.
Atoka will look to its offensive weapons such as the legs of Andrew McCall and Tyrell Hill, as well as the arm of quarterback Kollin Ritchie as the Wampus Cats look to continue through district play.
However, they’ll have to go up against a Digger offense that is no stranger to putting up yardage themselves. Through eight games, Wilburton has amassed more than 2,000 yards of offense, thanks to the efforts of players such as quarterback Grayson Mathis, top targets Aubrey Runkle and J.J. Justice, and rushing from Troy Clark.
ALLEN AT SAVANNA
Savanna (1-7, 0-5) will play host to Allen (2-6, 0-5) on Friday, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
The Mustangs are coming off a 38-20 loss to Wewoka last week, where Shawn Husband led the way with 132 yards on 25 carries with a touchdown, followed by Quinton Walker and Tagus Howard rushing for 76 and 68 yards, respectively.
The Bulldogs themselves are coming off a loss to Liberty last week, and will look to battle back as they face off against the Mustangs.
WELEETKA AT QUINTON
Quinton (4-4, 2-1) returns home to play against Weleetka (3-5, 1-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Weleekta is looking to bounce back after a 64-18 loss to Dewar last week. The Outlaws boast a rushing attack that has churned up more than 1,500 yards and more than 20 scores so far this season.
The green and white, meanwhile, are coming off a dominant 50-0 win against Porum last week. Eli Blankenship had four touchdowns in the outing, with Caden Williams, Ryan Clark, Trenton Patterson, and Malachi Herring, and Martin Torres all earning a score each themselves.
GORE AT CANADIAN
Canadian (1-7, 1-4) will see Class B-No. 2 Gore (8-0, 5-0) come to town on Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
The Pirates are coming off a forfeit win against Hulbert last week, but will be ready to once again get their high-powered offense moving. As a team, the Pirates have rushed for more than 2,200 yards and 35 scores this season, while earning another 500 yards and 11 scores through the air.
The Cougars, meanwhile, will be battling back after a loss to Warner last week.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
