SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Locals prep for Thursday night showdowns

The green and white are heading back to the Q.
Quinton (3-3, 1-0) will be returning home as it hosts Wetumka (4-2, 1-0) on Thursday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Coach Kenny Hokit and his team will have to come prepared as they look to make a run in the district slate. And as he’s said before, it’s always a battle.
“You’ve got to come ready to play,” Hokit said. “District will be tough, but we’re excited for the challenge."
Wetumka is coming off a 30-6 win over Weleetka in the first game of district play, while Quinton is looking to keep its offense rolling after a 38-20 win over Webbers Falls.
One of the top weapons for Wetumka is senior Jordan Osborn. The dual threat quarterback threw for 1,100 yards and rushed for another 400 during the 2020 season.
For the green and white, meanwhile, they’ll look to get their offense rolling as well — having already amasses 186 points in six games.
ATOKA AT HARTSHORNE
Hartshorne (2-4, 1-2) will welcome Atoka (1-5, 0-3) to town in the next game of district play on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Wampus Cats are returning to action after a 49-0 loss to Eufaula last week. Atoka is led by the legs of running back Andrew McCall, who has churned up 445 yards on the ground with a pair of touchdowns.
In the passing game, Atoka relies on Kollin Ritchie, who has passed for 242 yards and a score.
Hartshorne, meanwhile, will counter with its weapons — including dual threat quarterback Byrson Cervantes, who has rushed for more than 400 yards while passing for more than 300 on the year so far.
EUFAULA AT WILBURTON
Wilburton (0-6, 0-3) will play host to district opponent Eufaula (5-1, 3-0) on Thursday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
The Ironheadds are coming off a 49-0 shutout win over Atoka last week, where Matt Clover had 17 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns, Luke Adcock completed 10 of 16 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown and Tyler Lee had four receptions for 81 yards.
The Diggers, meanwhile, are looking to turn the tide and get their offense rolling early. Wilburton has thrown for more than 1,100 yards this season and more than 10 touchdowns. On the ground, the Diggers have combined for more than 200 yards — led by sophomore Troy Clark with more than 180 of those yards.
Defensively, the Diggrs have totaled more than 300 tackles on the year — including 26 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
SAVANNA AT OKEMAH
Savanna (1-5, 0-3) will travel to take on Okemah (6-0, 3-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Panthers notched their third win in district play last week, with a 36-26 win over Wewoka. But now, the Bulldogs will be coming to down, looking to bounce back after last week’s loss to Mounds.
CENTRAL SALLISAW AT CANADIAN
Canadian (1-5, 1-2) will play host to Central Sallisaw (1-5, 0-3) on Thursday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
The Tigers are coming off a 42-18 loss against Warner last week, while the Cougars are looking to bounce back after a loss against Talihina.
