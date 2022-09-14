SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Hartshorne set for hoco home opener

The Miners are coming home.
Hartshorne (1-1) is hosting Henryetta on Friday, where the Miners are also hosting homecoming festivities.
Coach Jeff Beare has said he’s enjoyed working with this team, and is excited to see how they’re progressing with each game.
“They’re a great group of guys,” he said. “We've been working with them since their middle school days, and to see them grow and continue to grow is special. They want to push themselves and make that extra effort."
The Miners are coming off a 47-32 loss against Heavener, but are looking to bounce back as they cap off non-district play against Henryetta. The Knights are under the direction of new head coach Weston McGill and are 0-2 on the season with losses to Victory Christian and Morris.
The Miners are led by dual-threat quarterback Jackson Moody, with receiving targets such as Brett Lindley, Gus Miller, and Kelby Thomason. Hartshorne’s ground game sees the talents of Moody paired with a litany of players such as Thomason, Brennan Kendrick, and Acetin Rowell.
Although Hartshorne is a relatively young team, Beare has said they are a tough group that is always willing to do what it takes on game days to be successful.
“They’re a special group,” Beare said. “They’re a very hungry group; they’re very, very motivated and they come to care of themselves. We don’t have to tell them much, they just go do it.”
Friday’s matchup will not only be filled with homecoming festivities for Hartshorne, but also the Miners’ first game at home after spending the first two weeks in enemy territory.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
PANAMA AT WILBURTON
Wilburton (0-2) is prepping to face off against Panama (0-2) for the final game of the non-district season.
The Razorbacks are a young squad that returned only one senior this season, but are filled with up-and-coming young talent. They are fresh off a 40-16 loss against Hackett, Ark., and will now be setting their sights on the Diggers.
Wilburton itself is returning to action after taking advantage of a bye week last week. The time gave the Diggers room to return to full health and work on themselves. Now, they’ll be looking to return to action and nab a win ahead of district play next week.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
GORE AT SAVANNA
Savanna (1-1) will play host to Gore (3-0) on Friday, with the Bulldogs looking to continue building on their season.
The Bulldogs are coming off a win against Canadian, where Ayden Fry threw for two touchdowns to Kinyon Burge and rushed for two more scores. Now, they’ll return home as they prepare to face off against the top-three ranked Pirates.
The Pirates are undefeated on the season, most recently notching a 55-21 win over Mounds. They’ll have many weapons at their disposal, but the Bulldogs are prepping to meet those challenges head-on on Friday.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
CANADIAN AT WEWOKA
Canadian (0-2) will travel to battle against Wewoka (0-2) this week for its final non-district game.
The Cougars are coming off the loss to Savanna, and will be looking to bounce back as they face off against the Tigers. Wewoka itself is returning to the field after dropping contests with Holdenville and Okemah.
It’ll be the final game before district play for both teams, and Canadian will look to snag the road win to help catapult them forward into districts.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
CAVE SPRINGS AT QUINTON
Quinton (1-1) will host Cave Springs (1-1) in the final game before district play on Thursday at the Q.
The green and white are returning to action after traveling to Keota and recording a dominant 64-22 win over the Lions. But now Quinton will return to protect home field as it faces Cave Springs.
Quinton got the win last season, using its many offensive and defensive weapons to secure the victory. The team has returned a majority of that talent for this season, and look to keep the streak against their opponent continuing into this season.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
