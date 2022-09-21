SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Hartshorne-Savanna highlights start of district play

Two teams look to bounce back from losses as Hartshorne and Savanna face eachother for the first time in 15 years in this week’s district opener.
Hartshorne moved to Class A this season, and plays Friday at Savanna in the first game between the two Pittsburg County schools since 2007, when Savanna took a 25-21 win.
The Miners (1-2) are coming off a loss to Henryetta last week, and coach Jeff Beare said it was a tough game to end the non-district season.
“I can say it all day long how young we are, and we are. But we’re still expected to go win ballgames,” he said.
The Bulldogs (1-2) are themselves coming off a loss to Gore, but are looking to bounce back as they also host homecoming festivities this week. Coach Rick Cherry has said he’s got a tough group of players whose resiliency is a strong point for them.
“We’re going out and working on getting better,” he said. “We’ve just got to go out and be ready from the start.”
As the game will be the first game in the district slate for both teams, the game’s importance is already heavily felt. But as players have previously mentioned, it’s a game that will also see bragging rights on the line.
The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Ayden Fry, who has seen his share of both rushing and passing touchdowns this season. Some of his top targets have included players such as Kinyon Burge — who nabbed two passes for scores in Savanna’s win on Sept. 9.
Defensively, playmakers such as Levi Franklin have already made an impact with interceptions this season.
On the other side, Hartshorne is led by quarterback Jackson Moody — who is also a dual threat. His top targets include Kelby Thomason, Brett Lindley, and Gus Miller, while Acetin Rowell aids in the ground game.
Miller is also a defensive force, earning two interceptions — including a pick six — in last week’s game against Henryetta.
But as Beare emphatically imparted upon his players, the keys to success are playing a collectively strong game on offense, defense, and special teams.
“Just like I said to the boys, it’s all three sides of the football,” he said.
WILBURTON AT ANTLERS
Wilburton (0-3) is hitting the road to start district play as the Diggers will face off against Antlers.
The Diggers are coming off a tough loss against Panama, but are looking to find new footing as they embark on district play. They’ll be faced with a Bearcats team that is 1-2 on the season, and coming off a 36-22 loss to Atoka last week.
Antlers is led by quarterback Kooper Johnson, who is also the Bearcats’ leading rusher at 68.5 yards per game. He’s aided in the ground game by Bubba Watson at 51 yards per game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
POCOLA AT CANADIAN
Canadian (0-3) is readying to battle Pocola in the opening game of district play on Friday.
The Cougars are coming off a 24-8 loss against Wewoka last week, but are preparing for the next phase of the season. Canadian is led by quarterback Will Beshear, who is also the team’s second leading rusher with 132 yards.
Thunder Elza leads the ground game for the Cougars, rushing for 145 yards in three games. Brandon Ybannez is the top target for Beshear, nabbing five catches for 83 yards.
Pocola is 2-2 and returning to action after a narrow 35-34 loss to Mena, Ar., last week. The team is led by quarterback Austin Hardwick, who has thrown 60 completions for 752 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Top receiving target for Pocola is Garrett Scott with 24 catches for 369 tads and three touchdowns, while Kolby Masterson is the team’s leading rusher with 17 carries for 280 yards.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
QUINTON AT WELEETKA
Quinton (2-1) is taking to the road once again this week as the green and white travels to Weleetka on Friday.
Quinton is coming off a massive 48-0 mercy rule win over Cave Springs last week, where players such as Tyson Sustaire racked up rushing yards in the win.
Weleetka is 3-0 on the season, staying undefeated with a 60-0 win over Paoli last week. Quarterback Isaiah Drake has been a force, throwing 16 completions for 466 yards and six touchdowns. Top targets include Isaac Drake and J Manley, who have combined for four scores.
Meanwhile, Isaac Drake has also been the top rusher, racking up 201 yards four touchdowns.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
