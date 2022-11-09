The Miners are making their return.
Hartshorne is hosting Woodland in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State football playoffs on Friday, marking the Miners first return to the postseason since 2019.
Coach Jeff Beare's team pushed itself into the playoffs with a strong regular season, and the Miners have done so by preparing and hitting the accelerator as soon as they take the field.
“We’ve just got to go out and be ready from the start,” he said.
Woodland is 6-4 on the regular season with a third-place finish in District A-5. The Cougars are led by senior quarterback Aiden Rhodes, who has completed 54 passes for more than 850 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Sophomore Trey Bennett is the top receiver, gathering more than 400 yards and eight scores, followed by Jackson Rhodes with more than 250 yards and Abel Reyes with nearly 200 yards.
Aiden Rhodes also leads the ground game with more than 800 yards and 12 touchdowns, followed by Nathan Bouchard, Jr. with more than 540 yards and seven scores.
Jackson Rhodes is the top defensive player for the Cougars, stacking up 120 tackles including 2a tackles for loss and eight sacks, followed by Bouchard with 81 tackles including six tackles for loss, and Danner Lessert with 57 tackles including four tackles for loss.
The Miners are 7-3 after the regular season, finishing in second place in District A-6. Junior quarterback Jackson Moody leads the charge, completing 78 passes for 995 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Brett Lindley has been the top receiver for the Miners, racking up 408 yards and four touchdowns, followed by Gus Miller with 375 yards and five touchdowns, Kannen Osier with 157 yards and a touchdown, and Kelby Thomason with 145 yards and a score.
The dual-threat Moody also leads the Hartshorne rushing game with 949 yards and 17 touchdowns, followed by Acetin Rowell with 462 yards and eight touchdowns, and Thomason with just more than 400 yards and four scores.
Defensively, Moody is in front of the pack with 88 tackles and an interception, followed by Rowell with 80 tackles including four sacks, Osier with 64 tackles including two sacks, and Camden Russell with 61 tackles including 12 sacks.
Although Hartshorne is comprised of a bevy of young talent, Beare said it's up to them to step up when the lights come on Friday nights.
“I can say all day long how young we are — and we are — but we’re still expected to go win ballgames," he said.
The winner of the game will advance to the second round of the playoffs scheduled for Nov. 18, facing the winner between A-No. 3 Gore and Fairland.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Butler-Jennings Field.
WELCH AT QUINTON
Quinton is hosting Welch in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State football playoffs on Friday.
It's the first home playoff game for the green since 2020, and coach Brian Haynie said his team has been fighting toward this moment all season. Now that the postseason is upon them, it's time to get to work.
“It doesn’t matter who you play, you’ve got to execute,” he said.
Welch is 8-2 on the season, with a third-place finish in District B-6. Sophomore quarterback Mason Clinton leads the way for the Wildcats with 728 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. Deighton Bellow and Cash Tucker are the top two receivers, combining for nearly 700 yards and those 11 scores.
Gage O’Neal is the leading rusher for Welch, churning up more than 1,300 yards with 20 touchdowns, followed by Clinton with more than 950 yards and 20 touchdowns himself. Bryan Le adds in 506 yards and 10 scores.
O’Neal is also the leading tackler for the Wildcats, recording more than 100 tackles and nabbing two interceptions. Clinton follows with 62 tackles and 10 interceptions, followed by Trapper Johnson with 61, and Le with 52.
Quinton is 7-2 on the season, finishing in second place in District B-5. The green machine have many playmakers of their own, including the likes of Eli Blankenship, Tyson Sustaire, Caden Williams, Trenton Patterson, Malachi Herring, and more.
Quinton has many players playing both sides of the ball, but uses high-octane speed and steely strength as it faces down opponents.
The winner will advance to the second round of the playoffs scheduled for Nov. 18, facing the winner between B-No. 5 Regent Prep and Summit Christian.
But Haynie said it's important his team takes things one game at a time, and make sure they're the best version of themselves when they take to the field Friday night.
“They’re going to keep working hard,” he said. “We’ve just got to focus and execute."
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Quinton.
