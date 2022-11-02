SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Hartshorne, Quinton prepping for final push toward playoffs

Editor's note: Kickoff times are reflected as scheduled at the time of publication. This story will be updated with correct times on mcalesternews.com if/when game times change.
The Miners are ready to lock it in.
Hartshorne is traveling to battle against Liberty Thursday, as the Miners look to secure their place in the district standings and power themselves into the playoffs.
Coach Jeff Beare has said it’ll be important for his team to play clean and stay focused.
“Like I’ve said, it’s all three sides of the ball,” he said. “You’ve got to play well on all three sides to be successful.”
The Tigers (5-4, 3-2) are coming off a 42-35 win over Mounds last week. They are led by quarterback Trent Thompson, who has thrown for 917 yards and nine touchdowns, while Brandon Aguayo leads receivers with 323 yards and four scores.
Jaylen Pestridge is a force in the ground game, churning up 802 yards and eight touchdowns, while Thompson adds in 374 yards and seven scores.
The Miners (6-3, 4-1) sealed up a playoff spot with last week’s win over Allen, and hope to keep momentum going in the regular season finale.
Quarterback Jackson Moody threw for a score and rushed for another in the victory, while Acetin Rowell, Gus Miller, and Kelby Thomason all added scores on all three sides of the ball.
Hartshorne seals up a second place finish in District A-6 with a win, where the Miners would face the loser between Friday night’s Tonkawa versus Woodland game in the opening round of the playoffs.
A loss and win for Allen would force a three way tie, with Hartshorne holding the advantage in marginal points to remain at second. A Miners loss and a Mustangs loss would drop Hartshorne down to a third-place finish.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
QUINTON AT WEBBERS FALLS (THURSDAY)
Quinton is hitting the road to face off against Webbers Falls on Thursday, with playoff implications on the line.
Quinton (6-2, 2-1) is coming off a major win at Porum, and will be looking to end the regular season on a high note as it faces off with the Warriors.
Webbers Falls (6-3, 2-2) is coming off a loss against Caddo last week.
A win for Quinton would give the green machine a second place finish in District B-5, pitting the Pittsburg County school against the loser between Friday night’s Welch and Arkoma game in the first round of the playoffs.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
SPIRO AT WILBURTON
Wilburton will play host one final time in 2022 as Spiro comes to town on Friday.
The Bulldogs (5-4, 3-3) are looking for a push into the playoffs, and a win over Wilburton would be a step closer to that goal.
The Diggers (0-9, 0-6) are looking to round out the regular season with a bang as they do so in front of their home crowd with Senior Night festivities.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
STROUD AT SAVANNA (THURSDAY)
Savanna will wrap up the regular season as it faces off against Stroud on Thursday.
Stroud (6-2, 5-0) has locked up first place in District A-6, with the Tigers taking a perfect district record into the final game of the regular season.
The Bulldogs (1-8, 0-5) meanwhile are looking to wrap up the regular season on a high note, finishing out at home with Senior Night festivities.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
CANADIAN AT CENTRAL SALLISAW (THURSDAY)
Canadian will hit the road one final time this season as it faces off against Central Sallisaw on Thursday.
The Tigers (5-3, 3-2) are coming off a narrow 24-22 win over Panama last week. A win would solidify the Tigers’ place in the district standings, propelling them into the playoffs.
The Cougars (0-8, 0-5) will see their season come to an end, but will look to finish strong as they face the Tigers.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.