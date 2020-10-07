SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Hartshorne faces road test at Idabel

Hartshorne will be taking to the road Friday at Idabel.
The Miners (1-4, 1-1) are coming off a dominant 33-12 win over Valliant, and will now be setting their sights on the district’s newest member.
Idabel (3-1, 2-0) are led by a run game that earned 251 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Wilburton on Oct. 2. The Warriors also added 132 yards in the passing game with another score.
The Miners have ignited their ground game as well, earning 291 yards and three touchdowns during their game against the Bulldogs, while also adding 77 passing yards and another score.
Hartshorne's Micah Baker is the area's second-leading rusher, with 444 yards on 59 carries and four scores. Rowdy Nimrod and Bryson Cervantes also contribute to the rushing attack, combing for 300 yards and four touchdowns so far this season.
For good measure, Cervantes has added 274 yards and a touchdown in the passing game for the Miners.
Fans attending the game will be met with Idabel’s coronavirus protocols, which include masks being recommended, but not required. The school also encourages social distancing, and fans may bring lawn chairs to aid in those efforts.
No field access will be allowed for any fans before or after the game, and gates will open 90 minutes prior to the start of the game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Wilburton at Hugo, Friday 7 p.m.
The Wilburton Diggers will be looking to rebound into the win column as they travel to take on Hugo on Friday.
The Diggers (3-2, 0-2) are coming off a 35-7 loss against Idabel on Oct. 2, where they were without starting quarterback Grayson Mathis. Christian Gockel slid into the position and completed six passes for 70 yards.
The Wilburton ground game added 161 yards and a touchdown, with Gockel scrambling for 134 of those yards and the score.
Hugo (1-4, 0-2) is coming off a 28-0 loss at Eufaula on Oct. 2. The Buffaloes earned a combined 164 yards of total offense, with 82 yards earned in both passing and rushing categories.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Savanna at Mounds, Friday 7 p.m.
The Savanna Bulldogs will be continuing their season as they hit the road to take on Mounds on Friday.
The Bulldogs (1-2, 0-1) returned from its two week quarantine period on Oct. 3, where they lost the game to Konawa 43-0. But this week, they’ll be back into their regular routine as they face off with Mounds.
The Golden Eagles (0-5, 0-2) are coming off a 71-7 loss against Wewoka on Oct. 2. In the game, the team rushed for 74 yards and a score, while adding another 70 yards in the air.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, boast one of the area’s top rushers in Pakes Garnett, who has 56 carries for 194 yards in three games this season. Jace Martin adds to the attack in the passing game with 16 receptions for 142 yards in 2020.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Canadian at Talihina, Cancelled
The Canadian Cougars will get an unscheduled bye week after their game against Talihina was cancelled due to COVID-19.
The Cougars (2-3, 1-1) were informed of the cancellation over the weekend, and passed along the information to district students and parents.
“Talihina is not going to play football against us (October 9) due to a COVID situation,” school officials said. “At this time, they don’t have plans to reschedule unless there are more cancellations in the district in the future.”
Per OSSAA rules, the cancelled district game counts as a non-game.
The Cougars are next scheduled to face off against Central Sallisaw on Oct. 15.
Webbers Falls at Quinton, Friday 7 p.m.
Quinton will be back to action as they play host to Webbers Falls on Friday.
Quinton (2-2) is coming off a 38-26 loss to Caddo on Oct. 2, but will now be focusing on the district portion of its schedule.
Up next is Webbers Falls (4-1), who just experience its first loss of the season with a 61-16 tilt against Summit Christian on Oct. 2.
Quinton’s COVID-19 fan protocol remains unchanged heading into this week’s game, the school announced. Fan attendance will not be limited, but bleacher seating will, and fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to social distance.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Derek Hatridge
