SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Four locals hitting the highway, Wilburton hosting at home

The green and white are hitting the road.
Quinton will travel to Caddo to face off against the district opponent in a Thursday night tilt.
The Bruins (4-1, 1-0) earned a 48-0 win over Porum last week. They are a young team, getting work behind the talents of junio quarterback Coltin Speers and sophomore rusher Brody Braziell.
Caddo averages 45.2 points per game, while they have held opponents to an average of 19.6 points per game — with three shutout wins.
Quinton (4-1, 1-0) are themselves returning to action after a dominant, mercy-rule win against Midway last week. In the win, Eli Blankenship connected with Trenton Patterson for three touchdowns, while Tyson Sustaire added in a couple more scores in the ground game.
The green and white run a high-powered offense that is averaging 40 points per game. Defensively, Quinton is holding opponents to an average of just 15.2 points — including two shutouts this season.
But as they make their way toward playoff contention, they’ll have to next face the latest test on the road against the Bruins.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
HARTSHORNE AT MOUNDS
Hartshorne is heading out on the highway to battle against Mounds on Thursday.
The Eagles (4-2, 3-0) are looking to keep things moving after a dominant win over Konawa.
The Miners (3-3, 2-1) are coming off a loss to Stroud last week, but will be looking to bounce back against the Eagles.
Dual-threat quarterback Jackson Moody is averaging more than 100 yards on the ground, and has racked up the touchdowns. Acetin Rowell, Gus Miller, Brett Lindley, Kannon Osier, and Kelby Thomason have all added in yards and scores of their own, lending depth to the offense.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
CANADIAN AT HASKELL
Canadian is hitting the road to Haskell as the Cougars continue through district play Thursday.
Haskell (3-3, 1-1) is coming off a 27-24 win over Casady last week. The Haymakers are led by Brannon Westmoreland, who has completed 70 passes for 1141 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He also leads the running game with 81 carries for 260 yards and nine more scores.
Top targets include Lucas King with 532 yards and four scores and Lane Mann with 334 yards and four touchdowns.
The Cougars (0-6, 0-3) are returning to action after a road loss to Panama, and will look to go toe-to-toe with the Haymakers.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
SAVANNA AT WEWOKA
Savanna is continuing its two-game road stint with a Thursday night battle at Wewoka this week.
The Tigers (1-5, 0-3) return home after a 41-12 loss to Allen last week.
The Bulldogs (1-5, 0-3) meanwhile are looking to bounce back after last week’s loss to Liberty, and will have an opportunity to do so against the Tigers.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
VALLIANT AT WILBURTON
Wilburton is set to host Valliant on Thursday night as the Diggers continue with district play.
Valliant (1-4, 1-2) is coming off a 26-18 loss to Spiro last week. Kenny Golston leads the way for the Bulldogs this season with 526 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, followed by Jay Frost with 373 rushing yards and a score, and Dylan Connell with 143 yards and a score.
The Diggers (0-6, 0-3) meanwhile return to action in Wilburton after falling to Eufaula last week.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
