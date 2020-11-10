The Cougars are ready to face the challenge of postseason play.
Canadian (2-7, 1-6) will be taking to the road against Konawa (7-2, 3-2) on Friday to open the playoffs. This comes after the Cougars played three games in a week’s span from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6 — and coach Wes Jackson said that only helped to give his team a taste of what the playoffs can bring.
“(We played) some of the top opponents in our district. We played Warner on Friday, Central Sallisaw on the next Monday, and then we played Gore on the Friday after,” Jackson said. “That gave us a good look at what we may see in the playoffs, with physicality and personal.”
First up will be Konawa, who has seen their share of success this season.
The Tigers are led by quarterback Silas Isaacs, who is able to make plays in the air and on the ground. Running back Dylan Fry helms the ground game, while Christopher Matchie and Solomon Coon hold down the receiving corps.
Elizah Lena is another difference maker, with the ability to pull double duty in the ground and passing game.
As for Canadian, Jackson and his staff have gotten creative with their game plans in response to the fluid situation surround COVID-19 by shifting players around and finding different ways to be successful.
“We’ve had to be very, very flexible with every week a different change, or a different change in the lineup or a different change in formations,” Jackson said. “So keeping kids into it and flexible and learning ever day — Week 11 now — kids are still having to learn new positions due to outside increments."
Three players for the Cougars — Johnathan Hasbrock, Jake Brewster, and Austin Hammock — have seen time throwing the ball, and collectively have amassed over 600 yards with eight scores.
Brewster also leads the team in the rushing attack with 302 yards, and is assisted by Isaac Tanner and Macen Ceno — both of whom have rushed for nearly 200 yards each.
Jackson said he’s especially proud of the senior leadership of Brewster and Tanner, and said that they’ll be leading the charge for the young Cougars team.
“They’re going to lead our young group into the playoffs, in hopes to make some noise in Class A football,” Jackson said.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Savanna at Warner
The Bulldogs are getting back to business in the playoffs.
Savanna (2-6, 1-5) will be facing a rematch with Warner (6-4, 4-2) on Friday. The two schools originally met during the regular season on Sept. 4, where the Eagles took the win 37-0.
Bulldogs coach Taylor Barr said that his team has been learning to adapt all season long, and that they’ve been building every day.
“When you lose kids due to quarantine or exposure…we’ve kind of got to adjust,” Barr said. “We’ve kind of changed around a few times…and picked up bits and pieces with the way we transition (each game.)”
Up next will now be an Eagles team that has some talented pieces on offense.
Mason Jim has led the way for Warner with 182 carries for nearly 1,300 yards and three touchdowns. The Eagles have also seen two quarterback make waves this season, with Adam Thompson and Jace Jackson combining for over 500 yards and six touchdowns.
Barr said that even though they’ve already played once this season, it’ll still be almost like facing a new opponent.
"It’s a little bit different. Teams kind of change throughout the year,” he said. “They’ve kind of stayed with what they do, but then they’ve kind of thrown wrinkles in on both sides of the ball."
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are led by quarterback Ayden Fry, a dual-threat that has seen success in the air and on the ground.
He’s aided by power back Pakes Garnett, as well as wideouts like Dawson Jones, Jace Martin, and Ty Hoffman.
Barr said his team has seen its fair share of battles this season, and no matter what happens, he’s proud of the effort that his players have put in.
“I don’t know if this year hasn’t been better from being focused in practice compared to last year,” he said. “Just remained focused on the game plan and having energy in practice, practicing hard…I’m proud of the kids."
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
