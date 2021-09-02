SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Canadian, more teams ready for start of 2021 season

The Cougars are on the prowl once again.
After a long summer of waiting, Canadian will return to football with the opening of the 2021 season on Friday at home against Ketchum.
Seniors Nathan Nix and Caleb Harrington said the Cougars have been hard at work all throughout the summer to get to this point.
“We’ve been putting in the work,” Nix said.
Both Cougars said they were excited to get back out onto the field, and they’ll get the chance to prove themselves with their first night under the lights on Friday against Ketchum.
“I want to play to the best of my ability, and I want to do the best for my team,” Nix said.
Ketchum is coming off an 0-9 season, with Canadian handing them one of those losses during last season’s 22-8 week one win.
The Cougars finished the 2020 season with a 2-8 record, and return hungry to improve and battle against the competition.
Harrington said that football is his favorite sport, and he’s ready for the game day experience once again — especially since the Cougars get to open up the year at home.
And he said he’s going to be ready to go from the very first whistle.
“I like the energy, how you feel right before you go walk on that field to light someone up,” Harrington said. “Get yourself hyped up, turn that music up, and just get in the zone and get ready to go knock someone on the ground, or go score a touchdown, go make a tackle — anything it is, it’s just a good feeling to be ready. It’s my favorite feeling, to be ready.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
HARTSHORNE AT SPIRO
Hartshone will begin its season on the road as it faces off against the Spiro Bulldogs on Friday.
Spiro finished the 2020 season with an 8-2 record, being ousted by Adair in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs 50-28.
In last year’s matchup with the Miners, the Bulldogs took the win 34-13.
But this season, the Miners returned with a renewed attitude and toughness, and will be looking to kick off the season on a high note in their road challenge.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
CAVE SPRINGS AT QUINTON
Quinton will open up its 2021 season in the Q as it plays host to Cave Springs on Thursday.
The Hornets are coming off a 48-8 loss against Midway last week, and will now have to face off against the green and white.
In last season’s matchup between the two teams, it didn’t take long for Quinton to begin scoring early and often — as it’s 60-6 dominating perforce forced a mercy rule victory on the road.
But now, Quinton will be back at home and look to begin its season with another big win in front of its green-and-white clad fans.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
SAVANNA AT WARNER
Savanna will take itself into enemy territory as it opens up the 2021 season against Warner on Friday.
The Bulldogs initially played against the Eagles in their opening game of 2020, where Warner took the 37-0 win. They would then face them in a rematch in the opening round of the playoffs, with the Eagles advancing to the third round before being beaten by Pawhuska 58-0.
But the young and hungry Bulldogs return ready for the challenge after spending the offseason grinding and working together — setting up an exciting energy for the season to begin.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.