SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Canadian learning to roll with the punches

The Canadian Cougars will be looking to gain another foothold in conference play as they play host to Porter on Friday.
The Cougars (2-2, 1-0) are coming off a 32-0 win against Hulbert on Sept. 25 to gain their first win in their new district. Coach Wes Jackson said after moving some players into some different positions and situations, they found an offensive stride.
“It was a bright spot,” Jackson said. “A new personnel change caught a little fire under some people, and it ended up in our benefit.”
Macen Ceno churned up the ground game with 16 carries for 102 yards, while also grabbing two catches for 19 yards and the score. Jake Brewster added 40 yards to the rush, while also scoring on a 56-yard pass from Austin Hammock.
Daniel Ford-Thomas was another difference maker for Canadian, using four carries to travel 56 yards and scoring two touchdowns. He also made his presence known on defense with two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Jackson said his team has done a great job of responding to the changes, and that the unprecedented season this year is the perfect time to be willing to adapt.
“We changed some things around, and kind of changed some things with tempo that I think caught some people off guard and kind of lit a fire,” Jackson said. “We preach that why not in 2020 be the most flexible team…you never know what could happen.”
Combined, the Cougars offense has out gained its opponents this season by 127 yards.
But the next test comes for Canadian comes in the form of Porter. The Pirates (1-2, 0-0) are coming off a 28-6 loss against Morrison, but will be looking for a win as they start district play.
The Pirates are led by quarterback Bo Tramel, who finished the game against Morrison completing 6-of-16 passes for 96 yards and a score. He also scrambled for 85 yards on 11 carries.
Defensively, Porter returns seven players to its squad, bringing depth and experience.
“They’ve got some good-looking kids — some speed, some size. They’re physical,” Jackson said. “We’re going to have to play pretty perfect. It’s going to be a fight, we just hope we throw more punches.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Canadian, and the Cougars will also be celebrating their homecoming, with festivities set to start at 6 p.m.
Idabel at Wilburton, Friday 7 p.m.
Wilburton will face off with district-newcomer Idabel when it takes to its home field on Friday.
The Diggers (3-1, 0-1) are coming off a 46-24 loss against Antlers, and will be looking to get back into the win column as they face off against the Warriors.
Grayson Mathis has been leading the way for Wilburton, completing 61 passes for 977 yards and 14 touchdowns so far this season. He’s assisted by top targets Christian Gockel — 17 catches for 424 yards and seven touchdowns — and Aubrey Runkle — 16 catches for 263 yards and two score.
The Diggers will be facing off against the Warriors (2-1, 1-0) for the first time as a member of District 2A-6.
Idabel is led by quarterback Jalen Ellis, who has completed 15-of-36 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. He’s assisted by his top target, Jakavian Mathews, who has nabbed seven catches for 180 yards and four touchdowns.
The Warriors ground game is another strong suit, led by Ellis with 39 carries for 209 yards and a rushing touchdown, as well as Jaxen Thompson, with 15 carries for 106 yards and two scores.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Seldon D. Taylor Field.
Valliant at Hartshorne, Friday 7 p.m.
Hartshorne will be returning home as it faces off with Valliant on Friday night.
The Miners (0-4, 0-1) are coming off a 47-14 loss at Eufaula, where quarterback Bryson Cervantes completed 13-of-28 passes for 95 yards, while Xavier Fraser grabbed seven catches for 65 yards.
Keegan Barnhill had two carries for 35 yards and a score, with Micah Baker adding five carries for 47 yards. Jackson Moody finished with four catches for 17 yards and a touchdown in the Sept. 25 game.
The Miners’ offense has combined for 942 total yards so far this season.
Up next is the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-1), who are coming off a 41-24 loss against Idabel.
The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Case Carlisle, who’ll be throwing to his speedy receiving corps of Sean Fuller, Braylon McKeever, and Carson Fields.
Defensively, the Bulldogs returns six starters to their 4-3 defensive scheme.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.
Konawa at Savanna, Saturday 7 p.m.
The Savanna Bulldogs will be back to the gridiron following a two-week quarantine stemming from a positive COVID-19 test.
The Bulldogs (1-1, 0-0) have yet to play a game since Sept. 11, but that will change as they play host to Konawa on Saturday.
Savanna is led by quarterback Ayden Fry, who has completed 29 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown so far this season. He’ll have wideouts Jace Martin and Dawson Jones, who have combined for 115 yards and a score so far this season.
The Bulldogs also boast the ground game with the likes of Pakes Garnett, who has had 45 carries for 150 yards and a score in 2020.
They’ll be facing off against Konawa (1-1, 0-1), who are coming off a 26-20 loss to Wewoka on Sept. 25.
The Tigers return quarterback Silas Isaacs, who threw for over 1,000 yards and rushed for 1,500 more in 2019. He’ll be assisted by Isaiah Gore, who rushed for over 1,000 yards and added over 400 yards receiving.
The Bulldogs will be celebrating both Senior Night and Homecoming festivities at halftime of the game, and will also be holding a Spirit Bucket raffle, with the winning prize loaded with Savanna school spirit gear and a 2020-2021 athletics season pass.
Caddo at Quinton, Friday 7 p.m.
Quinton will be defending home turf once again as it plays host to Caddo on Friday.
Quinton (2-1) is coming off a 34-30 win over Keota, and will once again be looking to continue adding to the win column. Quarterback Blaize Bray will once again be at the helm, assisted by Tyson Sustaire and Caden Williams, while Colt Short continues to be a defensive force.
Next up is Caddo (4-0), who is coming off a 58-28 win over Wetumka. The Bruins boast running back Hunter Speers, who led the way in the victory with 193 yards and three scores.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.