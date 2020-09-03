SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Bulldogs overcome hurdles ahead of Week 1

After roadblocks and push backs, the Savanna Bulldogs are happy to finally be heading back to the field.
Football coach Taylor Barr said his team was excited to finally be starting a new season, and was grateful for the opportunity to get to play after the initial uncertainty left by the coronavirus pandemic.
“They’re kind of tired of going after each other,” Barr said. “The kids are excited to finally play in front of a crowd and their family and friends."
The Bulldogs are set to host Warner on Friday to open the season. The Eagles are coming off a 4-7 season in 2019, and will be returning all 11 starters in 2020.
Warner senior Haiden Peters will return at quarterback after missing last year due to injury and will be assisted by junior standout Mason Jim in the backfield, who had 1,818 yards and 14 scores for the Eagles last season.
Barr said Warner is a strong opponent to start the year, and the Bulldogs will have to come physically and mentally prepared to go to work on Friday.
“They’re a really good football team, well-coached,” Barr said. “We’ve got to be real smart about what we put on these kids. Offensively, we’ll need to be able to run the football and defensively, we’ll need to get 11 hats to the ball and we need to tackle well."
The Bulldogs return a variety of weapons to combat opposing teams. Offensively, Ayden Fry, who threw for 560 yards and three scores, will return as signal caller. He’ll have top targets Cayden McElhaney, who caught 12 passes for 195 yards in 2019, as well as Jace Martin, eight catches for 202 yards, and Dawson Jones to chose from in the air attack.
In the ground game, Pakes Garnett returns to carry the pigskin. Last season, he churned up 340 yards and five touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Defensively, Trent Edwards and Luke Woods will be the leading tackles, with McElhaney, Garnett, and Ty Hoffman filling the linebacker slots.
Barr said after losing two preseason scrimmages and his team having to quarantine for two weeks, the Bulldogs are playing a bit of catch up. But their excitement and commitment to their craft will be beneficial come game time.
“We can’t get out of our element this week,” Barr said. “Just control what we can control and do what we’re good at."
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night. It will also be Savanna’s Alumni Night, honoring any and all graduates from years past. Fans looking to attend the game will see no number limitations, but the school recommended fans wear face masks and social distance when possible.
Spiro at Hartshorne, Friday 7 p.m.
The Hartshorne Miners will take to Butler-Jennings Field for the first time as they host Spiro in the Week 1 season opener on Friday.
The Bulldogs went 8-3 last season, and will be returning dual-threat quarterback Nick Johnson, as well as speedy receiver Mekhi Roberson. Defensively, Spiro will see junior Braxton Peterson lead the way as he recorded 79 stops, six tackles for loss, and four fumble recoveries in 2019.
The Miners return nearly every playmaker and starter from last season. Bryson Cervantes returns to quarterback for Hartshorne after throwing for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns while also rushing for 448 more yards and nine scores in 2019.
Micah Baker also returns to anchor the ground game after rushing for 919 yards and 11 scores last year. Wideout Keegan Barnhill will return as top target after nabbing 19 catches for 358 yards last season.
Canadian at Ketchum, Thurs. 7 p.m.
The Canadian Cougars will be premiering its new 11-man squad in a Thursday night square off at Ketchum.
The Warriors are coming off an 0-10 season with new head coach Charles Thomas taking over. Ketchum will return an experienced offensive line, while defensively running a base 3-4 to try to cover both the air and ground game.
The Cougars will see the return of several offensive weapons, notably senior Jake Brewster. In 2019, Brewster hauled in over 800 yards with 11 touchdowns. But after graduating several key players, the Cougars will look to fresh underclassmen to fill those roles.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday at Ketchum. The Warriors' athletic protocols encourage masks be worn when entering/exiting the stadium or around the concession and restroom areas. Social distancing in family groups are also encouraged.
Quinton at Cave Springs, Thurs. 7 p.m.
Quinton will kick off its season with a season-opening tilt on the road at Cave Springs.
The Hornets went 1-9 last season and will be looking to fill in some key roles for 2020. Junior Robert Lewis will helm the offense at quarterback with senior J.D. Girdner in the backfield. Defensively, Cave Springs will utilize a 3-1scheme.
For Quinton, several key players make their return. Blaize Bray will be back in at quarterback, and senior Caden Birckel will return at tailback. On the line, Colt Short and Caden Williams will add size and strength for their team as they eye a return to the playoffs after finally becoming eligible following the move to 8-man.
Kickoff is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.