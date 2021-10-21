When these two step out onto the field, a lot more than just a game is on the line.
Hartshorne (2-5, 1-3) and Wilburton (0-7, 0-4) will square off in the annual rivalry game known as the Battle of Gowen Mountain on Friday at 7 p.m. in Wilburton.
Hartshorne had an 11-game winning streak in the series until that was broken by Wilburton in 2018. Since then, it’s been the road team that has reigned victorious in each of the following years — with Wilburton taking the 14-6 defensive win at Butler-Jennings Field.
Offensively, the Diggers have earned more than 1,700 yards of offense and nearly 20 touchdowns on the season so far.
Much of that is attributed to quarterback Grayson Mathis, who has thrown for more than 1,300 of those yards toward top senior targets Aubrey Runkle and J.J. Justice — both of whom have combined for nearly 1,000 yards and nine scores.
Meanwhile, the Miners will counter with their own attack led by quarterback Bryson Cervantes. The senior helmsman has thrown for more than 400 yards and a few scores, but also is formidable with his legs as well — rushing for nearly 500 more yards and multiple touchdowns.
He’s assisted by top receiving targets Xavier Fraser and Caden James — who have combined for more than 300 yards and multiple scores — while Fraser and Jackson Moody have added in more than 200 rushing yards combined on the ground.
The winner will take possession of the Battle of Gowen Mountain trophy, which made its debut in 2020 — and will ordain the victor with bragging rights until the next time the two teams meet.
CANADIAN AT WARNER
Canadian (1-6, 1-3) travels to face off against Warner on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Eagles are 6-1 on the season and 3-1 in district play, most recently earning a 55-0 win over Talihina on Oct. 14.
The Cougars themselves are looking to bounce back after a battle with Central Sallisaw where Canadian fell 34-22.
SAVANNA AT LIBERTY
Savanna (1-6, 0-4) will head to take on Liberty (1-6, 1-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The Tigers are coming off a narrow 28-27 loss to Wewoka last week, while the Bulldogs are ready to rally after dropping a loss to Okemah last week.
QUINTON AT PORUM (THURSDAY)
Quinton (3-4, 1-1) will travel to take on Porum on Thursday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
The Panthers are 1-6 on the season, including 0-2 in district play, recently falling 60-16 to Weleetka on Oct. 14.
The green and white return after a loss in a back and forth battle against Wetumka, and will be looking to get back on track as they hit the field once again.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
