SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Battle of Gowen Mountain highlights Week 1 slate

One of the area’s oldest rivalries will reign on Friday.
Hartshorne and Wilburton will face off in the 2022 edition of the Battle of Gowen Mountain, keeping the tradition going despite being reclassified into two separate classes.
Players from both teams have been eagerly looking forward to the start of their seasons, but there’s always one they have circled.
“First game versus Wilburton,” Hartshorne junior Treyce Morgan said. “Absolutely."
The rivals have been trading blows in the last few meetings, with the pendulum of victory swinging back and forth in recent years. Last season, the Miners were the victors with a 42-20 win. But as with all Battle of Gowen Mountain games, all bets are off when these two teams square off.
This will be the second game of the season for the Diggers, who opened up with a Zero Week contest against Gore last week. But for Hartshorne, it’ll be the kickoff to their season. It'll also be the first time in years that the two will be facing off in a non-district game — as the Miners have made the move to Class A this season.
There will also be a lot of new faces on the field this year as both teams had senior-laden squads last season. Now, it’ll be up to the next generation carrying on the legacy of the storied rivalry.
And just as Wilburton senior Brendan Miller pointed out, every time they hit the field is special.
“It’s just the fans, going out there on Friday night and hearing them cheering your name and the school you play for,” Miller said.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
WARNER AT SAVANNA, 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs will be opening their 2022 season at home on Friday as they play host to the Warner Eagles.
The Eagles took the win in last year’s contest, but it’s the Bulldogs who will be looking for a little revenge.
Warner returns multiple starters on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Jace Jackson — who threw for 1,000 yards and rushed for 1,000 more last season.
The Bulldogs meanwhile return a veteran quarterback of their own in the form of senior Ayden Fry. He also threw for 1,000 yards and rushed for 400 in 2021, and will be leading an offense that has gained increasing experience.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
WETUMKA AT QUINTON, 7 p.m.
The green and white will open its 2022 season at home as Wetumka comes to Quinton on Thursday.
Quinton is returning to action after a 4-7 record in 2021 and a playoff appearance. And now, the slate is wiped clean as the team hopes to start the new season on a high note.
Many weapons return at Quinton’s disposal, who will be under the helm of new head coach Brian Haynie. Multiple two-way players will be key to Quinton’s success on both sides of the ball, as they return a majority of last season’s squad.
Wetumka meanwhile is coming off an 8-4 season and a playoff appearance as well.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
