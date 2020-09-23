There are those that score the points, and then there are those that provide protection — like seniors Dustin Wall and Gavin Guthrie.
Wall serves as a linebacker for the Buffs defense, while Guthrie plays on the offensive line. Different sides of the ball with different duties, but both committed to one thing: keeping the Buffs on the high side of the scoreboard.
“I like hitting people,” Wall laughed. “There’s no better feeling inside of you. You feel accomplished (when you make a tackle).”
Wall and Guthrie have different beginnings in the sport of football. Wall has been playing since seventh grade after not knowing anything about the game, while Guthrie has roots by starting to play flag football for the Boys and Girls Club.
“My uncle started filming some of my practices,” Guthrie said with a grin. “And he made me watch film over that — for flag football.”
Both players said senior year has been different with the ongoing effects stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, but they’re making the best out of it. They approach each and every game with focus and determination about the task ahead.
“You’ve got to lock in a couple days before the game,” Wall said. “You’ve got to do your job when game time comes.”
For Guthrie, he said he enjoys the brotherhood of the game. But like Wall, he also likes to get himself in the proper state of mind before a game. His go-to playlist consists of classic rock hits from AC/DC, among others.
“I like to listen to music and get in the zone,” Guthrie said.
Looking into the future, Wall and Guthrie both plan to attend college and begin a new chapter of their lives. But for right now, they’re enjoying getting to spend their final year of high school surrounded by the people they love.
For Guthrie, that’s his parents and his uncle — the one who filmed those practices all those years ago.
“He’s been one of my biggest supporters,” Guthrie said. “Him and my dad. (They’re my) biggest supporters.”
And for Wall, he credits his father and McAlester defensive coordinator Kevin Harmon.
“My dad is a big help. He teaches me a lot of things that I know,” Wall said. “Coach Harmon’s been a big help…He’s pretty much taught me how to play football and all the fundamentals of what I’m supposed to be doing. They’ve both been a big help.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
