SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Zac Friestad living the dream in his senior season

Zac Friestad is making the most of seeing his childhood dream of being a Buffalo became reality.
While you can find him playing multiple sports, Friestad said his favorite is football. He started playing the game in the third grade, and said his love from the game has only grown since then.
“(It’s) just the thrill. I mean, it’s something that no other sport’s really got,” Friestad said. “It’s just fun.”
He said the game is special to him as well, because he remembers dreaming about the day he’d be the one running out onto the field on Friday nights at Hook Eales Stadium.
“It’s awesome. Just thinking back to all the great players that came through here and getting to carry on that great legacy,” Friestad said.
Before games, while the locker room is rowdy with music and pre-game chatter, Friestad said he spends that time focusing on what’s to come — creating likely scenarios in his head as he sits at his locker.
He said that when he first started his career, those moments use to come with a bit of butterflies. But now as a senior, he’s harnessed that energy and trusts his experience when he steps onto the field.
“I don’t know. Sometimes I’m nervous. I was really nervous first starting out freshman year/middle school,” Friestad said. “I’ve just been doing it for a while, so I’m not nervous anymore.”
Outside of sports, Friestad still likes to remain active. He said he spends the offseason near the water, with activities like surfing and wake boarding. When not there, you can usually find him hanging out with friends.
After school, Friestad said he plans to advance his education. While he’s not exactly sure what he wants to study just yet, he said he’s excited for the opportunity.
“I want to go to college somewhere,” he said. “Something medical, maybe. I don’t know, I haven’t really decided yet.”
Friestad said he’s trying not to think about the fact that this is his final season as a Buff, but he’s also grateful for the time he’s had wearing the black and gold. He gave a shoutout to his parents, without whom he said he wouldn’t be the player and person he is today.
“They’ve kind of always been there for me, always going to my games and taking me to practice,” Friestad said. “I’ve never really had to worry about anything because I’ve got them.”
And as he finishes out his senior season — and remembering what it was like being the kid on the outside looking in — Friestad spoke to those that will carry on the tradition after he and his teammates have moved on from the halls of McAlester.
“Just enjoy the moment. I remember when I was their age and watching the games from the stands, or playing football on the side and wanting to be out there on the field. Now that I’m there, it’s just like ‘wow, that was quick.’ Just enjoy the moment.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
