Football has meant a lot to Grayson Mathis.
The Wilburton senior has seen a lot of action on the gridiron over the years, and expressed excitement over getting to play one final season with the Diggers.
Although he is a multi-sport athlete, Mathis said football is his favorite sports, for two simple reasons.
“Just the physicality of it, and the brotherhood,” Mathis said.
Before a game, Mathis said he and his teammates like to get the energy flowing in the locker room. They’ll connect a playlist to a sound system, and blast music to put everyone in the game day mindset.
“We hook a speaker up and just listen to music in the locker room, vibe and stuff. Anything to get us hyped,” he said. “Mainly some rap, but we’ve got some rock mixed in there — like Metallica.”
But outside of the rough and rumble world of football, Mathis said he enjoys slowing things down, and spending time in the outdoors.
“Just hang out with my friends, fish, and hunt. Mainly hunt,” Mathis said.
He said hunting may be his favorite activity, and that the game of choice is usually white tail deer in the fall. Not only does he enjoy the thrill of the hunt, but the rewards that come from it as well.
“Get some real good meat (out of it),” he laughed.
Looking to the future, Mathis dreams of continuing his football career into college. He also said he’s got an idea of what he wants to study while he is there — but that is subject to change.
“I want to go play football in college somewhere,” he said. “And I think I’m going to study business, business administration. I’m starting to think of some other stuff, but right now, it’s business.”
Mathis said he’s been lifted in sports and life from a lot of people around him — especially his relatives. And he expressed sincere gratitude when recalling all that they’ve done for him over the years.
“Definitely my mom and dad, and my coaches,” Mathis said. “I’m pretty close with all my coaches, especially coach (Jeff) Marshall. And my aunt and uncle — just all my family. They’ve been very supportive of everything I do.”
And he had words of wisdom and support of his own to impart on the next generation. He said no matter how hard things may get, one should never stop working and pushing themselves forward.
“Work as hard as possible. Don’t take reps off in practice…just put everything out there,” Mathis said. “Because you’ll regret it if you don’t.”
