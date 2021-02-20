For Kye Stone, sports are a family tradition.
The Kiowa senior has been around sports all her life. Generations of family members have played a variety of different sports at different levels, and Stone is part of the newest generation writing another chapter of that story.
Sitting in her home gymnasium, Stone had just signed to play college softball for Grayson County in Denison, Texas, with her family proudly watching the festivities. Sports have always been a part of her life, and it’s something that she treasures to be able to experience.
“Growing up around it is…” Stone said as she trailed off with a smile, deep in a memory.
But the young athlete has made a name for her self in her career as well. Multiple trips to the state tournament in multiple sports, and three state softball championship rings on her fingers are just some of the highlights.
In previous interviews, she has described herself as a fierce competitor when she takes to a playing surface, and says that extends to her teammates as well.
"We don’t like to lose. None of us want to lose,” she said.
But the thing that she has treasured the most has been the ability to have success surrounded by her loved ones. She’s cousins with multiple teammates, and even has a family member on the team in a slightly different capacity.
“Family is everywhere,” Stone said. “And I had another cousin graduate last year, and my assistant coach is my aunt. Lots of sports in the family.”
Speaking of, she couldn’t go without giving a shoutout to her coaches, her uncle — whom she affectionally calls out by name “Carl Edward” — and her cousin Brasen Hackler, who has been by her side throughout the journey.
“We’ve been playing together since we were four years old,” Stone said.
While she looks forward to the next chapter in her life and playing college softball, Stone said she looks back on the memories of high school fondly. As she readies herself to take her final laps these next few months, she can’t help but look at everything that has transpired and be glad that it happened.
"It's been fun," she said. "We've had a lot of success.”
