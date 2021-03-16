SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Shyanna Stopp embracing the changes in senior year

It’s been a school year full of new territory for Shyanna Stopp.
The Kiowa senior had changed schools before entering her final year of high school. But since then, she’s made a lot of memories, including a state tournament appearance in both softball and basketball, and signing to play college softball.
“It’s been good so far,” Stopp said.
She spoke of her challenges and triumphs in her senior year after a signing ceremony at the school in January, where Stopp had just officially signed to play for Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas. She said she chose the school because of its focus on academics and close-knit atmosphere.
“I really like how he talked about the education part of it, and he was really forward to wanting us to succeed in that part of it,” Stopp said. “It really drew me to it because they’re like a family up there.”
Speaking of family, Stopp credited them with all their support they’ve given and helping make her the person she is today. But she did admit that the move would be an adjustment for everyone.
“They’re pretty excited. It’s about seven hours from home, but they’re happy for me,” she said.
Stopp said she wants to go to college and pursue a degree in nursing. When asked whether she had a specific reasoning for the career choice, she didn’t hesitate to say it was because she wanted to help sick children.
“I want to be a nurse practitioner for pediatric oncology for cancer (patients),” she said.
But looking back as she’s in the waning months of her high school tenure, Stopp is grateful for the memories she has made this school year. Several memories come to mind, but she didn’t hesitate to give an example.
“Probably making it to the state tournament as a team,” she said. “Especially this year as a senior coming into a new team, and just them taking me in as their own.”
Stopp said that when she made the transfer to Kiowa, things would be different. New people, new teammates, new coaches — but all her worries melted away pretty quickly.
“I already knew some of (my teammates), so it wasn’t that much of a change,” Stopp said. “But I was definitely blessed that they took me in like I’ve been here all four years.”
She again thanked her parents and coaches for all that they’ve done for her to get her to this point in her life. Stopp said she’s been grateful for all the opportunities she’s been given and to have her hard work rewarded. She’s made her dream possible, and she had advice for young girls that want to be in her shoes some day.
“Always work hard; it goes by fast,” Stopp said. “And if you want to go play at the next level, you definitely have to put the work in.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
