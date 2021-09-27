SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Savanna's Ty Hoffman enjoying last year as a Bulldog

Ty Hoffman’s football career began at an early age.
The Savanna senior has been playing the game of football for a very long time, starting way back in the second grade. And what about the game is it that Hoffman loves so much?
“I like hitting people,” he smiled.
Game days are also special for Hoffman, as he said the entire atmosphere from pre game to kickoff to the game itself is unlike any other.
“Sitting in the locker room with all the guys getting ready, and then running out onto the field,” Hoffman said. “Fans going wild…there’s just no other feeling like it.”
And for his final campaign as a Bulldog, Hoffman said he’s set a few personal goals that he hopes to attain.
“I’d like to get all-district lineman and then lead the team in tackles on defense,” he said.
Outside of football, Hoffman said he enjoys throwing a line into a body of water in the hopes of catching a few fish. And he said his largest catch is probably just over seven pounds.
But there’s another sport that has caught his attention as well — baseball. And it’s actually in that sport where Hoffman said he plans on playing at the next level.
“I plan on going to college and playing baseball somewhere. I just don’t know where yet,” he said. “I’m just kind of pursuing a career and seeing where it takes me.”
When asked about his thoughts on this being his final season as a Savanna Bulldog, Hoffman admitted that he’s trying not to think about it. But even still, he can’t believe that his last year is upon him already.
“I don’t think it’s really hit me yet,” Hoffman said. “Looking at it, it’s kind of crazy how fast it went by. But I don’t think it’s hit me that it’s my last time suiting up.”
The senior credits those closest to him for helping mold him into the young man he is now. And he said he’s extremely grateful for everything they’ve done for him to help him succeed on the field and in life.
“My family and the coaches,” Hoffman said. “My family has been with me through it all. My dad has pushed me to be who I am today, and Coach (Taylor) Barr and Coach (Matt) Murdaugh have been right there with me through it all too.”
And as Hoffman battles through his senior season, he also had a message for those younger generations that — like him — have always wanted to be a part of the Bulldog family and bring it to the next level.
“Push through it. It might be tough, but it’s dang sure worth it,” he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
