It was a moment of which Madison Daniels has always dreamed.
The Quinton senior, surrounded by family and friends, signed to play college softball at Eastern Oklahoma State College, and said she couldn’t be happier with her decision.
“It’s really exciting, and something that I’ve always wanted to happen, and it happened,” Daniels said. “It’s really exciting."
Daniels is a multi-sport athlete for the green and white — and recently completed her final fast-pitch high school season.
She was named to the 2020 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Teams, and finished the year with a .595 batting average, .706 on-base percentage, and 18 RBIs, while also earning a 9-8 record in the circle with 129 strikeouts and 11 walks.
Daniels said her high school career has been filled with its ups and downs, but credited Quinton coach Todd Wilson with a memorable, hard-fought final fast-pitch season.
“(It’s been) really crazy, just to be honest with you,” Daniels said. “This year has been the most exciting because we’ve had somebody that wanted it, and we won districts. It was just overall a really good season."
But now, she’ll be getting to live her dream of playing college softball. Daniels also said that since she’ll be going to school in Wilburton just a half-hour away, it’ll make the transition to college life easier on both her and her family.
“It’s great, and my mom is really excited too,” Daniels laughed.
The biggest thing for Daniels though was signing on that dotted line. Because she said it wasn’t just her hard work being rewarded, but the love and support that was given to her throughout the years that has led to this point.
Tears welled up in her eyes as she searched for the words of gratitude for one person in particular that would reach across all those days of practice, traveling to games, and the hours of commitment it took to reach such a pinnacle moment.
“My dad. He’s always there, from Day One,” Daniels said. “Just everyday, taking me to pitching on Sundays…he’s always been there for me.”
Daniels said some advice she’d give to other players is to stay out of your own head and just play your game. She said that although it’s a lot of hard work, just staying committed and pushing toward your goals will reap great rewards, just like it’s done for her.
“(It’s) the ‘Thank God’ moment,” she said. "It’s happened, everything I’ve worked for the past seven years."
