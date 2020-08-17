SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Quentin Thomas 'excited to hit the races again'

This isn’t how Quentin Thomas imagined his senior season would begin, but he’s excited for the possibilities of the future.
“(It’s) scary of how fast it went,” the McAlester football senior said of his career. “But I’m also excited to hit the races again.”
McAlester's left tackle is eager to begin the 2020 season after he and his team hit their stride on the way to a runner-up finish in the district and returning to the playoffs.
Thomas believes that momentum has been carrying with the team heading into this fall.
“100 percent,” he said. “We’re going to prove everyone wrong.”
But like athletes across the country, Thomas had to learn to adapt during the coronavirus shutdown. As a competitor, he didn’t want to stop working on his craft, especially as he looked forward to his senior season.
“I have my own little personal garage, a little gym. I hit that a little bit,” Thomas said. “Got some sprints in…we were just working, grinding.”
Being a McAlester Buffalo is in his blood, as Thomas used to attend games as a young child and dream about being on the field himself one day. Thomas said he couldn’t help but gravitate toward Hook Eales just to get a look at the empty stadium.
“Sometimes, I just go up on the hill over there and just look at the field. That’s how much I (was) missing it,” Thomas said. “So coming back, it was just awesome."
Upon their return, Thomas said he and the Buffs are setting high goals for the season, and will be chasing after that chance at the gold ball and glory. Personally, Thomas said he wants to set himself up to become an all-state selection for his efforts this season.
But to get there, they’ll have to play the games. Thomas said he listens to music before kickoff to get himself in game day mode, with a certain Compton rap group of Ice Cube, Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, DJ Yella, and MC Ren making up a bulk of the playlist.
“It gets me hyped up,” Thomas said. “But also DMX, and stuff like that.”
And Thomas said that when he gets out on the field, his brain is occupied with one thought and one thought only.
“He better be on his back,” Thomas said. “I’m going to destroy him. That’s what’s going through my head.”
Looking back on where he’s come from to reach this point, Thomas said several highlights emerge.
“Starting my first game, that was a huge accomplishment for me as a sophomore,” Thomas said. "Getting to get out there and experience that with the first team, that really helped with my development as a player getting that chance.”
Thomas said he’s extremely grateful for the support he’s seen in his time as a player, and he said his mother and stepfather have been some of his biggest supporters.
“Those people have really stuck with me forever,” Thomas said. “They’ve really helped me, and encourage me a lot."
A lot of moments and people have made an impact on Thomas throughout his career. But he said that for every opportunity he’s been given, he’s just been honored to get to don the black and gold and represent his home town.
“It’s been amazing. I remember as a kid, I watched my first Buffalo game and watching these guys run around the field and hitting each other,” Thomas said. “That’s what I wanted to do, and now I get a chance to do it.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
