SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Woods learning about life and basketball

Christion Woods said his journey through school and basketball has been memorable, and now in his senior year, he pondered turning back the clock.
“It’s been fun,” he said. “The closer it gets to the end of the year, the more you wish you could go back and do it all over again with all the memories you made.”
Woods said he's been hard at work improving his game each and every day, and has set a simple yet fulfilling goal for himself this season.
“Try to do a lot better than I did last year,” he said.
But Woods also has big plans for himself academically. Upon graduation, he plans on attending college and earning his degree — with a few options that he’s considering exploring as his major.
"Originally, I wanted to go to college for business. But I’ve also been thinking about going for criminal justice,” Woods said.
Whether it’s athletics or academics, Woods said he’s always had a support system to prop him up and help him succeed. But there may be none more important that the two that have been with him since birth.
“My mom and my dad,” he said. “They push me to do better and get better, like at school. They help keep my priorities straight, help me get a job — all sorts of life-learning skills like that.”
Although he will graduate and move on to the next phase of his life, Woods also imparted a little life wisdom for the next generation of Buffs. Because he’s been there and lived it, he wanted to share the same lessons that he’s learned through his own experiences.
“Make sure you’re focused in school the most,” Woods said. “I’ve seen a lot of people not try at all at first, and it messed them up pretty bad. If you play sports, make sure you work hard and be on time in practice…and just stay out of trouble.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.