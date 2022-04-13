SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Wenceslao Alvarez working toward personal goals

Wenceslao Alvarez has set many goals for himself, and he's working hard to accomplish them.
The McAlester senior has been playing soccer for five years now, and is enjoying the ride in his final season. He said the reason he began an interest in the sport came from his father.
“My dad, he used to grow up playing soccer. He showed me pictures and was like ‘why don’t you try it?’” he said.
Alvarez said there are many things to like about the game, but perhaps his most favorite is the relationships formed amongst a team.
“It’s the bonds that I’ve created over the time that I’ve played,” he said.
Alvarez came into the season with a personal goal to improve on his own game each and every day. But when he thinks about this being his final season of high school, he said it’s almost unbelievable.
“It came too fast,” he said. “It feels like yesterday I was a sophomore, and then COVID (happened).”
After high school, Alvarez plans to go to first to Eastern Oklahoma State College then the University of Oklahoma to study biomedical engineering with the goal to help in the creation of medicines.
Alvarez’s has made many goals and ambitions, pushing himself to reach each goal he sets for himself. And he said there’s been one person in particular that has supported him the most through his life’s journey.
“My dad,” he said.
But Alvarez also lent his support to those that are forging their own futures, as he left a simple yet effective bit of advice as others like him continue to chase their dreams.
“Just don’t give up, and give it your all,” he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
