SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Vicars grateful for bonds through baseball

Dillon Vicars has spent a lot of time around baseball.
The McAlester senior said he started at around five or six years old, and has worked his way up through the game since. But now that he’s in his final season with the Buffs, he’s not ready for the journey to end just yet.
“I’m not ready for it to go,” Vicars said. “I don’t want to grow up, really. I’m just not there yet.”
Vicars said there’s a lot to love about the game of baseball, but his favorite thing has been being together with his teammates.
“I mean, I love the sport,” he said. "But being with my friends all the time and competing, that’s what makes me happy.”
Vicars has set several goals for himself both collectively with the team and individually, with those goals actually going hand-in-hand this season.
“I want to be the biggest part of the team that I can,” he said. “That’s a personal goal.”
And speaking of goals, Vicars said he plans to attend Oklahoma State University after graduation to get an accounting and business degree before returning home with one big professional goal.
“I want to come back and run a more successful business than my dad,” he smiled.
Vicars said his parents and his grandfather have been big inspirations and supporters throughout his life both on and off the diamond. And he passed on some support of his own to those that are beginning their journeys just as he did all those years ago.
“Stick to it, it’s worth it. It might not seem like it, but it is,” he said. “The memories to take forever, everything you learn — it’s more than worth it to stick to it.”
