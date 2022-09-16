SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Tyler Phillips enjoying the atmosphere of his senior season

Tyler Phillips' journey to his senior year has been full of twists and turns.
The McAlester senior suffered a knee injury during his junior year, sidelining him from sports. But he’s come back stronger than ever, returning to full-tilt action. Phillips said it was a tough rehab, but he’s thankful that it wasn’t worse — especially considering how knee injuries seem to run in the family.
“It’s not even as bad as my dad’s,” he said. “He had to have full on reconstructive surgery.”
Phillips’ journey in football started in sixth grade, while he was attending another Pittsburg County school. But a late season request from a family friend introduced the young athlete to the game of football.
Phllips was asked if he would be interested in trying out the sport. He decided to give football a go, and the rest was history.
“I only played the last four games of the year," he said. "I did pretty good, but that’s when I started.”
From then, Phillips has enjoyed an athletic career in football. He said his favorite thing about game day is the fanfare surrounding the event, and that electricity can be felt before the Buffs even take the field.
“I’m a big atmosphere guy, definitely,” he said. “And when we’re in the locker room right before we go out and hear everybody talking, yelling, screaming — I’m a big atmosphere dude.”
But Phillips admitted that he gets butterflies before games, and uses the opportunity of the pre game locker room atmosphere to help put his nerves at ease.
“Honestly, I get nervous real easy,” he said. “So I usually just listen to music and try to find something to get my mind off of it.”
Phillips is a multi sport athlete, playing both football and baseball. It tends to keep him rather busy, so he said his downtime is usually spent hanging out with friends.
“I don’t really get a lot of time because of baseball or football…so the time I do get, I usually like spending it with them, for sure,” he said.
After high school, Phillips plans to play college baseball and see where a new athletic journey will take him. But he also recognized that he’s living a dream right now that many young Buffs look forward to living — just like when he was a little kid watching one of his favorite McAlester players.
“Don’t let it go by fast,” Phillips said. “I remember watching Dalton Wood play. He was definitely my favorite player that came through when I was little. I felt like he was there for an eternity, and then (time) just flew by.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
