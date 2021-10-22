SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Trent Boatright enjoying high school finale season

Trent Boatright has spent a majority of his life in athletics.
The senior quarterback said he started football when he was young, but has added multiple sports under his belt in his time at McAlester.
“Ever since I was young, I’ve been playing football,” Boatright said. “I’ve been in all sports…I’ve never really done anything else other than sports.”
And he said his favorite thing about football has been not just the success on the field — but also because of the relationships he’s obtained and fostered over the years.
“The brotherhood you get, the friendships you make, the memories,” he said. “And winning, obviously.”
Boatright is in his final season at the helm of the McAlester offense, where he’s seen lots of passes thrown and touchdowns scored. He’s helped lead the team to playoff wins and thrilling finishes — but said he enjoys quiet time to himself before hearing the roar of the crowd on Friday nights.
“I try not to worry about the game as much. I kind of just sit back and relax, listen to music, get my mind right,” he said.
But what’s on his pre game playlist that gets him into game day mode?
“Some Lil Baby for sure, Drake,” Boatright said. “I’m not going to lie, I’ve got some Hannah Montana on there, some Justin Beiber, Shawn Mendes — they go in there.”
Boatright said he stays active throughout the school year, with the field you can find him at dependent on the current sports season. But when he’s not playing ball, he is usually slowing things down and enjoying the company of those closest to him.
“Other than not having a lot of time outside of football or sports in general, it’s mainly just hanging out with my friends, hanging out with family, doing those kind of things,” he said.
Boatright said he believes he’s in for a very special senior year, and while he’s living in the moment, he took a pause to reminisce on those who helped push and guide him to this point in his life.
“My family and my teammates, for sure,” he said.
After graduation, Boatright said he hasn’t exactly solidified his future plans. But he does have some idea, and is excited to see the possibilities his future could bring him.
“I haven’t really thought about what I want to do after high school. Obviously, my dream is to play college sports,” Boatright said. “But if that’s not an option, I’m just going to try to get my life set, get a good degree.”
And although his time in the black and gold is coming to an end, he said future generations will be able to fill the shoes of he and his classmates if they stay committed to the Buffalo way — by always striving for more.
“Never stop being hungry, always going for something more, and never settling,” Boatright said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
