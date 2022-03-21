SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: McAlester's Sutmiller grateful for opportunities through soccer

Gage Sutmiller has spent a lot of time with the game of soccer.
The McAlester senior said he’s been playing for more than a decade, and he’s been doing so with many of his classmates.
“I’ve been playing since I was a little kid,” Sutmiller said. “Most of the seniors have been.”
Sutmiller said the love of the game started early, but has only grown as he continues to work upon and build his game.
“I just enjoy it,” he said. “Honestly, if I had not gotten better over time and seen my results, I probably wouldn’t be as invested.”
Sutmiller said there are multiple facets to his game, including ball handling skills and his passes on the field. But he also admitted there’s one thing he’s been working hard to improve on this season.
“My shot is not very good,” he laughed. “That’s my biggest downfall and the thing that holds me back.”
Senior year means one last hurrah in the black and gold, and Sutmiller said he and his classmates want to make sure they leave it all out on the field.
“I want to do well, obviously,” he said. “I want to make sure we leave going into college or going into wherever with a good season.”
After graduation, Sutmiller said he plans on attending college and continuing his pursuit of the game of soccer. But instead of looking too far forward, he also took a reflective look at his journey so far — and the people that have been there by his side through it all.
“Obviously my parents. They pay money for me to get to do stuff in soccer,” he said. “And my teammates, they hype us up come competing time or practice time.”
At the end of the season, Sutmiller and the rest of the senior Buffs will say goodbye to a program that they’ve been helping build the last four years. They know it’ll continue to thrive, and Sutmiller had some advice for the next Buffs who will also be growing along with the game.
“Just keep practicing. Experience is key,” he said. “It’s not even just in practice, like games and familiarizing yourself. If you’re nervous, you need to climb that. Experience is everything. If there’s something you want to improve on specifically, you can put your focus on that.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
